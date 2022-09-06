Briana DeJesus opens up ahead of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premiere: ‘I can’t wait to watch’

Briana is excited to watch tonight’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premiere. Pic credit: MTV

The premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs tonight, and Briana DeJesus is excited for viewers to watch her storyline.

Briana starred in Teen Mom 2 from 2017 until its last season, which debuted this summer.

Now, Briana will share her personal life with Teen Mom viewers in the newest spinoff, The Next Chapter, which will combine the casts of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG.

Ahead of tonight’s premiere, Briana spoke about the spinoff’s inaugural season and said she’s “excited” for viewers to watch how much she’s changed, and for the first time, she may actually tune in and watch her storyline unfold on TV.

Speaking with Pop Culture, Briana opened up about her lawsuit victory party which she held earlier this year, which will play out as part of her storyline on The Next Chapter. Briana’s party was in celebration of her nemesis, Kail Lowry’s defamation of character lawsuit being dismissed.

“[I’m excited for viewers to see the party] because it’s a celebration. That whole lawsuit was such a stressful time for me because I didn’t know what the outcome was going to be. But it was over; victory came. The party [was] a lot of fun,” she shared.

Briana DeJesus says she’s a different girl than she was during Teen Mom 2 Season 1

As far as how much Briana has changed since first appearing on the Teen Mom franchise, she says that she’s “matured” and looks forward to viewers witnessing how different she is.

She said, “So the girl that you saw [the] first season of Teen Mom 2 is definitely not the girl that you’re going to see for The Next Chapter, so I think that’s a blessing.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Briana briefly touched on some other big news in her life – moving out of the home she shared with her mom, Roxanne, and sister, Brittany. As Monsters and Critics reported, Briana teased moving out in a tweet last month, but viewers will have to tune in to find out what happened.

Briana says this chapter of life has been ‘all positive’

The 27-year-old Florida resident told the outlet that this might be the first season she actually tunes in to watch her own storyline play out.

“I feel like this next chapter for me has really all been positive, which is shocking,” Briana added. “You know what I mean? But it’s so good. It’s so good.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has promised viewers plenty of drama and a new format, so be sure to tune in tonight and catch up with the moms as they share their lives with the cameras for an all-new season.

You can watch Briana’s interview in its entirety here.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.