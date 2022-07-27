Briana DeJesus’ new boyfriend’s identity revealed, relationship causes mass firing of Teen Mom security guards

It turns out that Briana’s new boyfriend is a former security guard for the Teen Mom franchise. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus recently debuted her new boyfriend, and it turns out he is a former security guard for the Teen Mom franchise. And not only that — their relationship allegedly caused a mass firing among security staff.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Briana first teased her new boyfriend earlier this month when she shared a screenshot of a bouquet of flowers from him along with a sweet love note.

Shortly afterward, Briana soft-launched her new “baby’s” identity, showing off just the back of his head in an Instagram Story before going full bore and showing his face in a recent Instagram Stories video, revealing that he looks much older than Briana.

A source reports that Briana’s boyfriend is a former Teen Mom security guard named Bobby Scott. And that’s not all — the source says that Briana and Bobby’s relationship has caused multiple Teen Mom crew members to lose their jobs.

According to the insider, Bobby is in his early 40s, is single, has no children of his own, and lives in Michigan, over 1,400 miles from Briana’s home in Florida.

A source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “Producers, crew members, and even some of the cast members are pissed. Because of Briana and Bobby, so many great people lost their jobs, and those people did nothing wrong.”

Briana DeJesus’ new boyfriend identified as Teen Mom security guard Bobby Scott

They continued to explain how Briana and Bobby’s relationship came at a cost: “Some of these people have been there since day one. It’s really sad and super unprofessional. And now they’re flaunting the relationship like none of that happened.”

A production source leaked, “Bobby used to do security on Catelynn [Baltierra] and Maci [Bookout]’s shoots, but he met Briana when she came to San Diego to film Teen Mom Family Reunion last year.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The insider says that Briana and Bobby began their relationship during filming for Season 1 of TMFR. “That’s when they first got together, but no one else knew about it back then. They’ve been talking since then, but it was kept on the down-low.”

Reportedly, Briana and Bobby were outed while filming a segment for the upcoming spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, at a ranch in Florida. Allegedly, another security guard caught Briana and Bobby together and went to MTV show executives with the news, who reportedly “freaked out.”

Briana and Bobby’s relationship caused mass firing among Teen Mom security

According to a second source, Briana eventually came clean to Teen Mom 2 EP Larry Musnik. “Finally, Briana went to Larry [Musnik] and confessed that she and Bobby are in a relationship and that it was consensual and all that.”

However, Briana’s admission caused the entire security staff to lose their jobs, reportedly even guards who have been with the franchise since the start, including the guard who snitched on Briana and Bobby.

The report states that although Bobby will no longer be bringing in any cash as security for the Teen Mom franchise, he’ll be earning an income in front of the cameras for a change.

“Briana went to Bobby’s place in Michigan, and they just filmed scenes for the Next Chapter show. So there’s a good chance Bobby will be on the show, although they may not tell the full story about how he and Bri met,” the source shared.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently being filmed, so stay tuned for a premiere date to find out whether Briana’s new relationship will unfold as part of her storyline.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.