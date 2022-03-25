Briana DeJesus makes brief return to social media, says she was ‘rejected’ by estranged father during visit

Briana DeJesus returned to social media to share a story of her estranged father “rejecting” her. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus made a brief return to social media to share an update with her fans concerning an attempt to visit her estranged father, who “shot her down.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Briana told her 1.2 million Instagram followers last week that she was taking a temporary hiatus from social media.

Other than clickbait ads being shared to her Instagram Stories, Briana has been silent on social media for the past week until now.

On Friday morning, Briana took to her Instagram Stories to share a lengthy message with her followers.

Briana DeJesus breaks her social media hiatus to share story of being ‘shot down’ by her father

“Hey guys; so I know I said I was taking a break from social media and that’s still the plan but I just wanted to come on here and let y’all know (to my fans) that I love u guys,” Briana wrote.

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

The 27-year-old reality TV star thanked her fans for the myriad of positive messages she’s been receiving from them, saying it has made her feel “so good.”

Briana continued her message and shared her story with her fans. “But a few days ago I tweeted about wanting to reach out to my father …. Well, I did and it didn’t go the way I hoped.”

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

“I went to go see him and basically was shot down and he said he was unavailable to see us,” Briana continued. “I never felt rejected so bad in my whole entire life.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Briana said her father’s rejection was the “hardest pill to ever swallow” and felt that going into details about the ordeal wasn’t worth sharing. However, although her father shot her down, Briana said it has “opened her eyes in so many ways.”

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

The Teen Mom 2 star ended her Story with a message aimed at fathers: “To all the dads out there- LOVE UR F**KING KIDS AND MAKE THEM A PRIORITY! BREAK THE CYCLE! ❤”

Teen Mom 2 star asks fans to share their own stories of abandonment

Briana shared a few more slides in her Stories. One read, “And if somehow this story gets into the hands of someone else-it’s never too late ❤”

“One day I’ll tell my true story ❤,” Briana continued before sharing one last slide to allow her fans to get some of their own abandonment issues off their chest.

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana opened a question box for her fans, allowing them to share their own stories. “For those who have been abandoned by their father-if there was anything you wanted to say.. what would it be. (Total Safe space),” she wrote.

During Season 10 in Episode 33, Briana received a DM from someone who turned out to be her brother who shares the same biological father. In 2016, Briana and her sister Brittany – who are starting a podcast together – learned they did not share the same biological father.

During an episode of Family Therapy With Dr. Jenn, Briana’s mom Roxanne revealed that Brittany’s biological father had died. Roxanne met Briana’s father when Brittany was just 12 months old, and she grew up thinking it was her biological dad.

Aside from the Teen Mom 2 drama going on in her life, it looks as though Briana has more important areas of her life to focus on these days.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.