Briana DeJesus jokes about hospital trip ahead of Teen Mom Family Reunion, ‘glad nothing serious happened’

Briana DeJesus joked about her trip to the hospital ahead of this week's episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Briana DeJesus explained to her fans what happened that caused her to be rushed by ambulance to the hospital on the next episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Teen Mom Family Reunion has already shown viewers plenty of drama in the form of heated altercations — like Briana’s rift with Ashley Jones and her heated argument with Devoin Austin — but this week’s episode promises drama of a different kind.

Briana DeJesus’ health scare to premiere on Teen Mom Family Reunion

In the preview for this week’s episode of TMFR, Briana participated in a series of physical challenges, similar to The Challenge on MTV.

In the scene, Briana slides down an inflatable bouncy house before struggling to jog to her destination, all the while pushing her body to its limits.

“It was like my body gave up on me. I could not breathe,” Briana shared during a confessional.

Next, Briana could be seen on the ground, continually yelling, “I can’t breathe!” before a paramedic put her in the car with her sister Brittany. However, things took a turn and Briana passed out, forcing the crew to call an ambulance.

Briana took to her Instagram Stories to explain what happened during the scary incident.

Briana told her followers there were several reasons for her getting overheated and dehydrated, and she jokingly blamed it on her TMFR castmate, Cory Wharton.

Cory has been a regular cast member on The Challenge for several years and is known for his competitive nature, which he showcased during the TMFR group activity.

Briana DeJesus jokes about being taken by ambulance to hospital, ‘glad’ it wasn’t serious

“Lmao dramatic 😂,” Briana wrote to her fans. “Back story 1) I didn’t drink enough water 2) the sun was literally kicking my a** 3) I went twice 😂 4) I’m clearly out of shape”😂😂😂 this is teen mom not the challenge lmfao @corywharton_ig”

In another slide, Briana explained that the hospital staff diagnosed her as dehydrated and said she “over exhausted” herself after fainting and vomiting.

Briana also shared some screenshots of text messages between herself, her mom Roxanne, and her sister Brittany.

Roxanne noted that Briana’s lupus diagnosis played a major role and told her, “No that was your lungs and lupus actually telling you to chill out. You were out in the sun no fluids on steroids to top it off.”

Last year, Briana was diagnosed with lupus, an incurable autoimmune disease that causes pain and inflammation throughout the body.

“I am literally crying my eyes out,” Briana said of re-watching the ordeal play out on TV. “That’s the funniest thing I ever watched! But all jokes aside — I thought I was dying! Glad nothing serious happened! Love y’all!”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.