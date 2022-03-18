Briana DeJesus issues second statement amid Kail Lowry feud: ‘I refuse to be a victim of her abuse any longer’

The feud between Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus has no end in sight. Pic credit: MTV and Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 co-stars Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry have been relentlessly battling each other for years and recently, Briana made a stand.

Briana and Kail’s feud began in 2017 when Briana briefly dated Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin following their divorce.

Since then, Briana and Kail have exchanged jabs on social media and have found themselves enmeshed in a lawsuit.

Now, Briana is taking a stand and letting Kail know that she won’t tolerate her “abusive” behavior anymore in an official statement.

Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus issues official statement amid Kail Lowry feud

“Kailyn Lowry has continued to talk about me – both suggestively and directly – on social media. Since she sued me months ago, I have mostly kept quiet aside from times I’ve felt I’ve had to respond,” Briana told Celebuzz.

According to Briana, dating Javi shouldn’t have been an issue for Kail. “Kail started with me first for dating Javi,” she shared. “I was never her friend before the show. I hardly knew her. I didn’t break girl code.”

Another topic of contention has been the time Kail invited Briana’s ex and baby daddy, Devoin Austin, on her podcast. Kail also accused Briana of sleeping with Chris Lopez during her trip to Philadelphia, which Briana has repeatedly denied.

Briana addressed both topics: “And in terms of the podcast she had Devoin on long before I agreed to be on Chris’. And for once and for all – no, I never slept with Chris, regardless of what Kail wants to keep intimating. I have no interest in him in that manner and never did.”

Next, Briana accused Kail of slut-shaming her. (This comes on the heels of Kail trying to “pry into” Briana’s sexual history in their lawsuit.)

“With all of that being said, the irony is not lost on me of her continuing to try to insult me as some type of harlot while she’s had three different baby daddies – not to mention others along the way – some of whom try to still get busy in the WaWa parking lot. Also you can’t slut-shame someone who is comfortable in their own skin – which I am – no matter how hard she keeps trying.”

Briana ‘refuses to be a victim’ of Kail’s abuse

Briana went on to deem Kail a people-user and a hypocrite before affirming that she won’t be a victim of Kail’s “abuse” any longer.

“I refuse to be a victim of her abuse any longer though and will not stay silent,” Briana wrote before adding that she won’t follow in her nemesis’ footsteps and file a lawsuit against Kail.

“While I could sue her for her actions and continued lies about me, my lawyer and I believe in the first amendment. If she wants to continue to make a complete a**hole out of herself we will let her and she can be judged in the court of public opinion.”

Briana ended her statement by reiterating that she would have liked to work things out with Kail during Teen Mom Family Reunion, which Kail declined to film due to financial reasons.

“When I said I wish we could talk this out as adults on the Teen Mom Family Reunion, I meant it. But sadly I don’t think Kailyn is in that place nor will ever be. And that’s that,” Briana concluded her statement.

