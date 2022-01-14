Briana DeJesus explains herself after Kailyn Lowry called her and Jade Cline ‘mean girls’

Kailyn Lowry speaks on Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiere. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: Family Reunion has become quite a hot topic after it premiered a few nights ago and now Kailyn Lowry has added her two cents. Kailyn called out Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline for acting like mean girls when they showed up on the first night and got into it with Ashley Jones.

Kailyn and Ashley have their own history of drama with both Briana and Jade and over the years things have continued to escalate on social media. As a matter of fact, after Kailyn’s latest social media feud with Briana, the mom-of-four filed a lawsuit against her for defamation.

The unresolved issues between them are part of the reason Kailyn opted not to participate in the spinoff but Ashley joined the show nonetheless and during the premiere, things got heated.

Kailyn Lowry refers to Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus as mean girls

Kailyn Lowry opted not to participate in Teen Mom: Family Reunion but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t tuned in to see how the friction between the women would unfold. It’s safe to safe Kailyn wasn’t disappointed or surprised for that matter because during a scream therapy session things took quite the turn.

However, even before that scene played out Kailyn felt Briana, Jade and their plus ones walked into the reunion looking for trouble. She dished about the show during an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, and blamed her two nemeses for kicking off the drama.

“Jade, Bri, I think Brittany and Jade’s friend when they walked in it was truly like a scene out of Mean Girls,” said Kailyn. “They came in, you know they had attitudes. Like they came in looking for a fight and I don’t care if anyone disagrees.”

“I felt the energy through the f**king TV screen,” added Kailyn.

Briana DeJesus explains her entrance at Teen Mom:Family Reunion

Kailyn is not the only one that felt Briana and Jade wanted to start drama when they walked into the Teen Mom Family Reunion. However, Briana recently spoke out about the insinuation and said that wasn’t the case at all.

According to the mom-of-two, the producers were the ones who set the scene for their dramatic entrance.

“They wanted us four to go in at once so we did that and they told us to have a lot of exciting [hi] because they said the party was dying down,” explained Briana. “So we went in there wanting to have a good time.”

She continued, “So it might look like ‘oh they’re coming in here and they look a little intimidating’ but that was not our intentions at all.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.