Briana DeJesus dishes on her storyline, what to expect on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2

Briana DeJesus opened up to fans about what they can expect to see in her storyline during Season 11 of Teen Mom 2.

Briana DeJesus teased her fans about her upcoming storyline on Season 11 of Teen Mom 2.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Teen Mom 2 is returning to MTV on Tuesday, March 8, for its 11th season.

MTV touts the upcoming season with a description that reads, “Whether they’re taking chances on new love, healing broken hearts or battling lawsuits and addictions, Jade, Kailyn, Leah, Briana and Ashley are striving to do what’s best for their children.”

The trailer also teases “a rehab journey, tense courtroom battles, and wedding fights” this season.

Briana DeJesus talks situation with Luis Hernandez on next season of Teen Mom 2

Ahead of the March 8 premiere of Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus took to her Instagram stories to ask her fans what they hoped to see in her storyline in Season 11.

“What do y’all want to see on teen mom? (My story) 👀 Let me know!” Briana wrote in a question box for her fans to write their answers.

One of Briana’s fans voiced their interest in seeing more of her co-parenting relationship with her second baby daddy, Luis Hernandez.

“You and Luis situation,” the comment read, to which Briana replied, “U guys will see that during the new season on teen mom 2 airing next week.”

In previous seasons, Teen Mom 2 viewers have come to know Luis as an absent father to his and Briana’s four-year-old daughter Stella. Luis has repeatedly made empty promises and no-showed his daughter, upsetting Briana and viewers alike.

Will Briana and Kail Lowry’s lawsuit be featured on Teen Mom 2 next season?

Another topic of contention that has Teen Mom 2 fans curious is the lawsuit between Briana and her nemesis and castmate, Kail Lowry. Last summer, Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana after she “asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”

Not surprisingly, the lawsuit was mentioned by one of Briana’s Instagram followers who wrote, “The lawsuit!!”

Briana confirmed that her and Kail’s legal dispute will be part of her upcoming storyline.

“It is apart of my life so u guys will see some of that!” Briana shared.

Briana has been vocal about sharing everything about her life on Teen Mom 2 and called out Kail for choosing not to film certain segments of her life last season. After the June 8, 2021 episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers noticed that Kail wasn’t in any scenes.

Briana took to Instagram and went on a tirade, calling out Kail for not filming, despite Briana putting her personal life out there for everyone to see, including the embarrassing episode when she caught an STD from Luis.

Kail, however, stated during an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, “Because I’ve been on TV for so long now, I do pick and choose now what I film and what I don’t want to film.”

Teen Mom 2 returns for Season 11 on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c on MTV.