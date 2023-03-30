Briana DeJesus defends Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans: ‘Give them their privacy’

Briana DeJesus has some Teen Mom fans scratching their heads following her latest tweet.

Despite the animosity between herself and her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, Briana is coming to her defense.

Apparently, Kailyn’s kids have been the target of criticism on social media lately, and Briana felt it was time to call out the haters.

Taking to Twitter this week, Briana posted in defense of Kailyn, as well as another Teen Mom 2 alum, Jenelle Evans.

“Yall still treat jenelle/kail so terrible.. I just don’t understand it,” Briana tweeted.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“They both moved on from the show.. the least yall can do is give them their privacy now. Ppl on the internet will never let u forget. So disturbing,” she added.

Briana DeJesus defends her former Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans

When one of Briana’s Twitter followers pointed out that the gesture was “huge” for her, Briana responded.

“Im not looking for praise but I am extremely upset about the stuff I read,” Briana replied. “How dare ppl say stuff about the kids. Leave them all alone.”

Briana tweeted in favor of Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Jenelle caught wind of Briana’s tweet and took to her Instagram Story to express her gratitude. Along with a screenshot of Briana’s tweet, Jenelle wrote, “Thank you @_brianadejesus ❤”

Jenelle thanked Briana online. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

It looked as though Jenelle and Briana’s friendship was on the rocks before their latest exchange online. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jenelle called out her former castmates after she was awarded custody of her son, Jace.

“And to think the only one that congratulated me from the girls I used to work with is Brittany, so thanks, Brittany. I appreciate it,” Jenelle told her IG followers in a recent Story, adding, “But, um, the rest of you are fake as f**k.”

However, Briana shared a receipt in the form of a screenshot of her comment on one of Jenelle’s TikToks, proving that her sister, Brittany DeJesus, wasn’t the only one who congratulated Jenelle. Briana told Jenelle she was “happy for” her in the comments.

Could Briana’s tweet be the beginning of a truce between herself and Kailyn?

Although Briana and Jenelle’s interaction isn’t surprising, given their friendship — and mutual dislike for Kailyn — it likely comes as a shock that Briana would defend Kailyn.

Briana and Kailyn’s long-standing feud began in 2017 when Briana began dating Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Their beef continued over the years, coming to a head in 2021 when Kailyn filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana.

The lawsuit ended up getting dismissed, and Briana hosted an extravagant lawsuit victory party, which Jenelle attended. Since the drama ensued, Kailyn has cut ties with MTV, announcing her departure from Teen Mom 2 during the Season 11 reunion episode.

The quarrel between Kailyn and Briana seems to have calmed down, at least for now, which begs the question: could the former nemeses finally have reached a peaceful relationship?

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.