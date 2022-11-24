Briana DeJesus claims Javi Marroquin wanted to get her pregnant while they were dating

Briana says Javi wanted to get her pregnant during their brief romance. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Briana DeJesus made a shocking claim about her ex-boyfriend, Javi Marroquin.

Briana and Javi dated briefly in 2017 after Javi and his ex-wife, Kail Lowry, divorced.

Their romance caused the years-long feud between Briana and Kail that has kept the former Teen Mom 2 co-stars feuding to this day.

Briana has claimed that while she was dating Javi, he wanted to get her pregnant.

Briana made the shocking allegations during a recent Instagram Live. As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, Briana said that Javi first showed an interest in her during the taping of a Teen Mom segment. Briana, pregnant with her daughter Stella at the time, said Javi flirted with her backstage.

Briana said she didn’t know the status of Javi and Kail’s relationship at the time but that she knew Kail was pregnant with Chris Lopez’s baby (son Lux) at the time.

After giving birth to Stella, Briana said Javi continued to pursue a relationship with her. Briana said that despite Javi’s pressing, she finally gave in.

“I was like, ‘F**k it, what’s the [worst] that could happen?’ Woooow… I should have never said that,” Briana told her fans. She admitted that she regrets not watching earlier episodes of Teen Mom 2 to see what transpired between Javi and Kail, claiming she would have “never” hooked up with him had she known the circumstances.

The story doesn’t end there, though – that’s when Briana went on to say that Javi was dead set on getting her pregnant.

“There was a time that [Javi] wanted to get me pregnant so bad, but I didn’t want that. I secretly had to get on birth control,” Briana shared. “The tea is hot!”

Briana DeJesus continues to bash Javi Marroquin following their brief romance

Since their brief romance – which even resulted in a short-lived engagement – Briana has continued to bash Javi. Earlier this year, Briana tweeted about her and Kail’s ex, calling him a “snake in the grass” and accusing him of being disloyal.

After Briana and Javi went their separate ways, he returned to his second baby mama, Lauren Comeau, who gave birth to their son, Eli, in November 2018.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.