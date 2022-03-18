Briana DeJesus calls Javi Marroquin a ‘snake,’ says he’s told her ‘shocking’ things about Kail Lowry

Briana DeJesus is not happy with her ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin and subtly threatened to throw him under the bus. Pic credit: MTV

The feud between Teen Mom 2 co-stars Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry continues to thicken as their ex, Javi Marroquin, has found himself in the center of it all.

Kail was married to Javi from 2012 until 2017, when they divorced. Shortly thereafter, Briana and Javi briefly dated, sparking Kail and Briana’s five-year-long squabble.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kail leaked flirty text messages between Briana and Javi, in which Briana asked Javi to meet for dinner.

Initially, Briana implied the texts weren’t sent by her before issuing a statement in which she said that Javi “clearly gave these texts to Kail in some weird attempt to make me look bad.”

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus calls Javi Marroquin a ‘snake in the grass’

Amid the drama, Javi deactivated his Instagram, which looks like it might have been the best option considering what Briana had to say next.

On Twitter, Briana responded to a fan, as seen in the screenshots below, shared by Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram.

“@xobrianadej javi didn’t wanna be involved in any drama but yet sent Kail the text messages,” the tweet from Briana’s fan read.

In Briana’s response, she disclosed some information, intimating that she has some receipts in her back pocket she’s using as collateral.

Briana says Javi said ‘shocking’ things about Kail Lowry and her kids

“Javi is a snake in the grass,” Briana said of her ex-boyfriend. “They are made for each other 😂 it’s crazy bc Javi has said so much s**t about that poor girl & her kids to me that is shocking but I would never blast that info bc it’ll do some real damage. I’m not a spiteful person. He’s not loyal. Never will be.”

In another tweet to a fan, Briana mentioned another one of Kail’s three baby daddies, Jo Rivera, with whom Kail shares her eldest son, Isaac. Kail and Javi share their 8-year-old son Lincoln, and she shares Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with Chris Lopez.

“Forreal, I remember Javi, myself, my sister and [Jo Rivera] went out for lunch, yeeeaaaars ago during a reunion and those two men trashed that poor girl like it was nothing. I can’t respect her if nobody else in her fam can. 🗑”

Amid their ongoing feud, Briana has been accused of chasing Kail’s sloppy seconds. However, she shot that notion down in another tweet.

“If I really wanted her sloppy seconds, I could literally have both of them at the same time,” Briana boldly claimed. “But I don’t want any of them. Chris is such a cool person, y’all need to leave him alone.”

Kail accused Briana of sleeping with Chris Lopez last year, which Briana has denied on several occasions. Most recently, Briana’s trip to Philadelphia to meet up with Chris to record his podcast played out on Teen Mom 2.

Viewers had plenty to say about the trip, blaming Briana for leaving her then-fiance Javi Gonzalez behind, and suggesting that she slept with Chris after noticing her wearing his shirt after she arrived back home in Florida.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.