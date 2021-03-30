Brian Hanvey releases diss track dedicated to Larissa Lima in defense of wife Jess Caroline

Colt Johnson’s ex Jess Caroline married Brian Hanvey last year. Pic credit: Discovery+

While Jess Caroline chose to stay silent on her recent beef with 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima, it doesn’t look like her husband Brian Hanvey has.

Although Colt Johnson’s exes teamed up against him on the last season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, news broke earlier in the year that the two Brazilians had a falling out.

Brian Hanvey recently released a diss track dedicated to Larissa Lima

It’s clear Jess approved of her husband’s new diss track, as she not only promoted the song on Instagram but made sure the lyrics were front and center for everyone to read.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

A source close to the couple told In Touch Weekly that, “This whole time Jess kept quiet up until this past week when her husband, Brian, decided to drop a diss track (called ‘Mess’) about Larissa. It’s a response to her attacks and how she talked s**t about people who were there for her.”

Mentioning that a music video will be making its debut as well, the source added, “He wants everyone to know that he has his wife’s back.”

In case you wanted to make sure Brian was talking about Larissa, the lyrics include, “Go be a momma, drop the drama, this ain’t high school, Waste all your money, let the surgeon make a mess of you.”

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

While Larissa had always been private when it comes to her children, he inserts a direct reference to her daughter back home, “Go call Luana, drop the drama, bet she’s missing you.”

While it is obvious Brian has some hostility toward Larissa, ironically she was the one to set Jess and him up.

Larissa Lima calls friendship with Jess Caroline abusive

This feud between the two women started a few months ago after Larissa had a few plastic surgeries done in Las Vegas.

Revealing that Jess stood her up when she was supposed to pick her up after a procedure, it took five hours for Larissa to get in contact with her.

When asked what happened with her friends by a fan, Larissa laid everything out for Instagram.

Clearly talking about Jess, Larissa answered, “I talk daily with a lot of people but since I’m on TV people tried in different ways to take advantage, not only relationships with men/women is abusive.”

“Relationships with ‘friends’ can be very abusive,” she added.

Feeling like Jess took advantage of her, Larissa claimed the red head used her for the fame.

After hearing both sides, how do you think the situation went down?

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.