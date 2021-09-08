Brian Austin Green on DWTS: Who he is and where you can find him on Instagram

Brian Austin Green is on DWTS Season 30. Pic credit: Admedia/@ImageCollect

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 announced their new celebrity dancers on Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

Brian Austin Green is one of the new cast members of the reality competition series.

Here is everything you need to know about Brian Austin Green this season on DWTS.

Who is Brian Austin Green on Dancing with the Stars Season 30?

Brian Austin Green is an actor whose claim to fame came from his time on the 90s nighttime drama Beverly Hills, 90210.

Green played the role of David Silver on 90201, a character that shared much in common with the actor’s real-life interests.

This included his love of hip-hop and DJing, which Green did for a short time during the 90s. Green even released a rap album titled One Stop Carnival in 1996.

Before his role on Beverly Hills, 90210, Green was a child star on the nighttime soap opera Knots Landing, where he played Brian Cunningham.

Outside of his breakout success on 90210, Green went on to appear in several shows, including the spinoff series Melrose Place, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Saved by the Bell: The College Years, and Growing Pains.

In more recent years, Green enjoyed success in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. This was a spinoff of the Terminator movie series, and Green played the role of Derek Reese, the soldier sent back in time to save Sarah in the first movie.

In his personal life, Green dated Tiffany Thiessen from Beverly Hills, 90210. He also dated 90210 cast-mate Vanessa Marcil, and the two had a child.

He was married to actress Megan Fox, of whom he shares three children, and is currently dating Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, Sharna Burgess.

Outside of Dancing with the Stars, Brian Austin Green was also in the reality series The Masked Singer in Season 4 as the Giraffe. He was eliminated in his second appearance. He also served as a panelist on The Masked Dancer.

How can you follow Brian Austin Green on Instagram?

You can follow Brian Austin Green on Instagram at @brianaustingreen.

A lot of his recent posts include pics of him and DWTS pro-Sharna Burgess.

There are also pics of him with his kids.

Brian Austin Green has over 619,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely help as the votes start to come in after he begins his journey on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.