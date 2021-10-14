Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess accused of ‘storming out’ of DWTS ballroom

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Tuesday night was Disney Villains Night on Dancing With the Stars and there was a surprise double elimination.

As usual, the judges got to protect one of the couples facing elimination, but since there were two eliminations, they only judged between two couples.

To lower it down to the two that had a chance, DWTS eliminated the lowest-scoring couple from the show.

That was Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, and when they learned they were out without a save opportunity, it appeared that they stormed off the ballroom floor, much to the shock of viewers.

Now, the couple is responding to the accusations.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna talk DWTS elimination

Fans seemed confused when Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess left the ballroom floor, and many assumed they were “storming off” because they were angry at the elimination.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Sharna and Brian went to Instagram Live and explained that it wasn’t as bad as it looked on TV.

Burgess explained in the video that there was a mix-up with the ending and they were taken back to remove the Pirates of the Caribbean wigs and makeup.

Green added, “So we weren’t like salty and wanted to (expletive) storm out of there.”

Burgess agreed with that completely.

“No one is salty,” Sharna said. “We are deeply grateful for our time on (the show) … It is all love and all good.”

Green said it was a “great experience” and he looked forward to moving to a day where there was no rigorous dancing practice.

Brian Austin Green’s DWTS journey

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess had a tough time since the season of Dancing With the Stars started.

At first, fans thought that they had an advantage since they were a real couple. That all changed when the judges started counting off on their scores because they looked too much in love during their dances.

In the first week, Brian Austin Green scored 24 points, but then struggled after that. He got a 23 in the second week and then hit rock bottom with a 19 in week three.

In Disney Week, Sharna and Brian Austin Green had the lowest scores on both nights. They finished with a 25 on Heroes Night and a 27 on Villains Night.

On Monday, the judges complained about their kissing, with Len saying there was “so much kissing and cuddling.” It was a Snow White and Prince Charming dance.

On Tuesday night, Bruno said he was happy with less PDA, but it wasn’t enough to save them.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.