Bri Springs sizzles in Jamaica, Bachelor Nation stars call her the ‘hottest’

The Bachelor Season 25 star Bri Springs shines on the beaches of Jamaica.

Bri Springs has been vacationing in Jamaica and wowing her followers with her skin-baring island looks.

Recently, Bri shared snapshots in a colorful bikini and unique black ensemble that had Bachelor Nation buzzing.

Bri was declared the ‘hottest’ after flaunting her body in several stylish looks by the beach.

Bri Springs shows off toned physique in Jamaica

Bri Springs took to Instagram to show off her glowing body in a pretty green bikini.

The Bachelor Season 25 star posed on the beach at Jamaica Inn wearing a tiny strapless green bikini top tied with a knot in the middle and matching green bikini bottoms.

Bri took part in a popular swimwear trend and paired the bikini with a delicate belly chain. Bri also accessorized the look with a colorful tropical necklace and wrapped a white long sleeve around her arms.

Other photos in Bri’s post included several shots of the gorgeous location and her boyfriend Aramide.

Bri captioned the post “Paradise” with several island-themed emojis.

Bri flaunted her beauty in a more covered-up ensemble while wearing black on the sand.

Bri smiled under the sun in a black cutout dress with netting that gave peeks of her chest and toned abs.

The Bachelor Nation beauty captioned the post, “Last night’s sunset.”

Bri also wowed in a black bikini as she lounged on a patio ledge while wearing a black and brown patterned hat and sipping a drink.

Bri captioned the post, “Will smile for mojitos.”

Bachelor Nation praises Bri Spring’s beauty in Jamaica

Bri’s looks were a huge hit with her fans and fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

Serena Pitt, Bri’s The Bachelor Season 25 costar, commented, “The hottest.”

Serena Chew commented, “You are wearingggggg that dress” with fire emojis.

Chelsea Vaughn wrote, “Omgggg the content from this trip just keeps getting better.”

Victoria Fuller commented with a black heart emoji, and Rachael Kirkconnell commented, “Perfect.”

Bri has been bringing her friends and followers along for the ride as she takes in the stunning sights of Jamaica.

Bri shared a video of her breathtaking beach view on a sunny and tranquil day and captioned the post, “Good morning.”

After the ups and downs Bri experienced with Matt James on The Bachelor Season 25, Bri appears to now be living her absolute best life and enjoying picturesque travels with her significant other.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.