Bri Springs looks chic in camel color, shows off ‘perfect summer’ nails 

Bri Springs continues to prove she has an effortless sense of style as she showed off her latest summer look.

The Bachelor Season 25 star shared a casual, cool, and camel-colored outfit with friends and followers.

Bri also flaunted her manicured nails as she declared which accent color she believes is perfect for summer.

Bri Springs dazzles in tan and puts a pop of color on her nails

Bri Springs took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie showing off her effortlessly stylish aesthetic.

The photo featured a tan and tranquil vibe as Bri’s outfit fit perfectly with her tan and white surroundings.

Bri struck a pose in an oversized camel-colored collared shirt with buttons down the middle. She paired the shirt with matching shorts as she placed one hand in her pocket and smiled for the photo.

Bri completed the look with gold necklaces and earrings and kept her dark hair slicked back.

For those interested in achieving the look, Bri tagged the brand Avenue the Label.

Bri also gave her followers a close-up of her summer manicure while wearing her camel-colored outfit.

Covering her face with her phone, Bri put her nails center stage to reveal orange tips and bottoms on a neutral nail for a nice and colorful summer design.

Bri praised the color orange calling it “The perfect summer accent color.”

What happened to Bri Springs on The Bachelor Season 25?

Bri Springs made it far on The Bachelor. She and Matt James hit it off early with her going on the first one-on-one date of the season, where they got dirty during an activity and affectionate in a Jacuzzi.

Matt and Bri’s connection was strong enough for Bri to make it into Matt’s final four and go to hometowns and then advance to the final three for fantasy suites.

Bri was even willing to leave her job to stay on the show and continue pursuing Matt.

However, Matt eventually determined that his connection with Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young was stronger, sending Bri home.

Bri was emotional after the split, especially because she gave up a lot to be there, but she has since bounded back.

Bri found love with someone new and is currently in a happy relationship. Bri also continues to thrive as a stylish influencer.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.