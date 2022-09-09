Brett Oppenheim and girlfriend Samantha Abdul get cozy on a golf cart

Brett Oppenheim and Samantha Abdul are all smiles as they cozy up on a golf cart in Athens, Greece. Pic credit: @Samantha_abdul/Instagram

After suffering some heartbreak, both of Selling Sunset’s leading men have been lucky in love this summer.

Brett Oppenheim got cozy on a golf cart ride with his girlfriend Samantha Abdul as the twin brothers continued their lavish European vacation with their partners. Samantha could be seen with her arm wrapped around Brett as the two laughed and smiled during the video.

Jason Oppenheim has been quite public regarding his budding relationship with up-and-coming Paris-based model Marie-Lou Nurk.

While Brett, on the other hand, has kept his relationship a bit more under wraps.

But he’s still been giving followers small glimpses into his latest relationship, even if they haven’t made their red carpet debut yet.

Brett, Jason, and their lucky girlfriends have spent this summer traveling, soaking up the sun between work, and filing for Selling Sunset Season 6.

Samantha and Brett were all smiles as Jason’s girlfriend recorded a video of them riding around Athens, Greece. Pic credit: @marielounurk/Instagram

Brett Oppenheim and Samantha Abdul catch helicopter to Mykonos

Brett and Samantha flew to Greece from Hamburg, Germany, where Samantha lives.

First, the duo enjoyed time in Athens before heading to Mykonos to party with friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The buff realtor posted about the trip on his Instagram, saying, “Arriving at the villa in Mykonos in style, about to have an epic week!”

Brett shares his excitement for his vacation in Mykonos with girlfriend and friends. Pic credit: @brettoppenheim/Instagram

The story showed Brett, Samantha, Jason, Marie-Lou, and friends arriving via helicopter though it’s not clear who recorded their arrival.

Brett and Jason weren’t the only familiar faces on the Greek island. Selling Sunset realtor and longtime friend Mary Fitzgerald, along with her husband Romain Bonnet, were there with the quartet arrived.

Although they certainly don’t need a reason to have a good time, the friend group gathered in Mykonos for a birthday celebration.

Though the weeklong festivities have just begun, Samantha has taken to Instagram to share tidbits from the trip.

Samantha chuckles as the wind blows her hair around while she tries to enjoy the sun. Pic credit: @Samantha_abdul/Instagram

She shared a video of herself trying to soak up the sun in a white bikini top, flowing white top, and chic Burberry sunglasses. However, her peaceful moment was disrupted by the high wind speeds.

In the caption, she says (in German), “Ok, so talking stories won’t happen today.” However, Samantha appeared unbothered, chuckling to herself as her blonde locks blew in her face.

How did Brett and Samantha meet?

This isn’t the first time Brett and his girlfriend have been to Greece together. In fact, like Jason and Marie-Lou, it’s where the pair met.

According to People, the couple met while Brett was vacationing in Mykonos. A source claimed, “they clicked right away…They have seen each other several times since they met…they enjoy each other’s company and love spending time together.”

It’s unknown if Samantha will appear on Season 6 of Selling Sunset, but fans may see more of them together on social media if things continue to go well for the couple.

Seasons 1-5 of Selling Sunset are currently streaming on Netflix.