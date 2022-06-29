Brett Layton calls Rachel Gordillo her ‘twin’

Rachel Gordillo and Brett Layton remain close friends. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Brett Layton and Rachel Gordillo became extremely close after appearing on Married at First Sight Season 13 together.

While Brett and Rachel ended up divorced from their MAFS spouses, they still feel grateful that the experience led them to one another, as well as others in their friend group, such as Myrla Feria and Johnny Lam.

Recently, Rachel enjoyed her 35th birthday and Brett celebrated her with a series of sweet posts as she declared Rachel her twin.

Brett Layton and Rachel Gordillo are ‘made of the same stuff’

Brett Layton was the only Married at First Sight Season 13 cast member to keep her Instagram account private.

However, Rachel Gordillo was still able to share Brett’s sweet birthday posts about her on her own Instagram page with her 55.7k followers.

Brett sent Rachel birthday love through her Instagram Stories, including several photos from her and Rachel’s friendship.

In the first pic, Brett spoke on her and Rachel being twins, writing, “We always say we’re twins. We are so diff in 99% of ways, but that 1% of us is just…. Made of the same stuff. And I love you.”

Rachel responded the the post with agreement and humor, writing, “yes for example you look cute in pictures and I stick my tongue out.”

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Brett shared another post with Rachel in Santorini during their Europe trip with fellow Married at First Sight Season 13 stars Myrla Feria and Johnny Lam.

Brett wrote over the photo, “No one I’d rather burn my retinas with in Santorini while trying to get cute pics at 7:00am. ILY HBD BFFE.”

Rachel reacted to the photos, writing, “But those pics were fire,” with a fire emoji and laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Brett Layton and Rachel Gordillo divorced their MAFS spouses

Rachel was matched with Jose during the Houston season, and Brett was matched with Ryan.

Rachel and Jose hit it off immediately on their wedding day and appeared to be in an elated honeymoon phase at the start of their marriage.

However, their relationship took a nosedive after Jose went off on Rachel for calling her by another man’s name.

Jose and Rachel agreed to stay married after Decision Day and tried to make their marriage work away from cameras, but ultimately chose to divorce.

Brett and Ryan had a rocky relationship from the start with little in common and no spark.

Brett and Ryan divorced on Decision Day.

Married at First Sight premieres Monday, July 6, on Lifetime.