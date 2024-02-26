Brennan Shoykhet is enjoying life despite backlash from MAFS viewers

Brennan Shoykhet is getting dragged by Married at First Sight viewers over his behavior, but the backlash hasn’t phased him.

If you think Brennan is home crying about the harsh criticism he’s been getting, think again.

We don’t know if the 28-year-old has been tuning in after filming the show to see how his actions have been playing out onscreen.

However, we know that Brennan has been living his best life with his buddies.

If you haven’t read the Monsters and Critics Season 17 spoiler to see how it all ends between Brennan and his wife, Emily Balch, feel free to check that out.

However, we’ll let it remain a mystery for those who prefer to watch and see how things play out.

As far as things are going now, it’s been rocky for Emily and Brennan, who told his wife they should just be friends.

Things took a seemingly hopeful turn after the 29-year-old suffered a head injury from a scary ATV accident.

Since then, Brennan has stepped up as a doting husband, caring for his wife — or so he wants viewers to believe.

However, Emily and Becca Haley recently revealed that it’s a different story when the cameras are not around, not that Brennan was fooling anyone with his act.

Brennan Shoykhet recently enjoyed Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Brennan is not letting any of the backlash from the show affect his life, and he’s been having fun while the season plays out.

In early February, Brennan and his friends visited The French Quarters in New Orleans, Louisiana, for Mardi Gras weekend.

They enjoyed the yearly celebration and had a grand time on one of the city’s popular swamp tours.

The MAFS star shared snaps from the trip as his friends rocked the colorful Mardi Gras beads while Brennan held a cold beer as they smiled for the photo.

“Can you spot the gator 🐊” he captioned the post.

Pic credit: @brennanshoykhet/Instagram

MAFS star Brennan Shoykhet is still living in Colorado

Brennan has been posting on social media, although his account is private, and will likely remain that way even after the show–given the harsh feedback from MAFS viewers.

He hasn’t given away any spoilers on Instagram, but his latest post indicates that he still resides in Colorado.

The snap showed the Season 17 star bundled up in his winter garb as he showed the snow in the background.

Pic credit: @brennanshoykhet/Instagram

“Love it out here🏔️” Brennan captioned the photo, taken in Winter Park, Colorado.

