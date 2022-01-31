Brendan Morais makes snow angels alone, Pieper James ‘didn’t get the invite’

Brendan Morais celebrates a snow day alone. Pic credit: @brendanmorais/Instagram

Brendan Morais, Bachelor Nation alum, has posted on his Instagram that he used his snow day to act like a kid again.

Brendan created a montage of activities that younger children do on a snow day at home.

What all did Brendan Morais do on his snow day?

He was first seen as he sat on a snowbank on a bench with a park in the background, and he flicked the snow with his gloved hand.

The second part of his video is him lying down in the snow, making his very own snow angel, as the wind and cold blow his hair around.

The third and fourth scenes are of him as he slid down a slide full of snow at the bottom and stood upon a swing, swaying back and forth.

Snow day with whom?

On his Instagram, Brendan captioned it, “Snow day without a friend in sight” and then put a snowflake emoji.

Pieper James, reportedly still Brendan’s girlfriend wrote back as the first commenter, “WHAT! I didn’t get the invite!” She then ended her post with a snowman emoji.

Pic credit: @brendanmorais/Instagram

Timeline of Brendan and Pieper

Brendan Morais was introduced to Bachelor Nation when he was on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

Brendan actually made it to the fantasy suite dates with Tayshia, but ultimately broke up with her before that night. His reason was that he felt he maybe wasn’t ready for marriage quite yet, mostly due to his last marriage and not wanting to jump into it. His day date portion included going to look at engagement rings, which caught him by surprise. Thus, Brendan sent himself home during that date.

Pieper was on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor and almost made it to hometowns; however, she was sent home the week before.

After that, the timeline of how and when Brendan and Pieper met and started dating got pretty dicey.

Apparently, they met and started dating before Brendan left to film Bachelor in Paradise. But then, Pieper was also supposedly going to be on the show as well. It has been said that Brendan led Natasha Parker on during Bachelor in Paradise just to stay until Pieper arrived.

But when it came time to be honest about it on BIP, Brendan wasn’t truly upfront about him and Pieper and denied there is a relationship at all, despite there being photos of them together before BIP Season 7 began.

On the other hand, Pieper had seemed like they did have something going relationship-wise and admitted to it once she got on BIP.

After Brendan and Pieper were confronted by the BIP cast and self-eliminated from the show, the pair continued to explore their relationship. A few months ago, Brendan and Pieper were spotted together and are supposedly dating still currently.

Are you confused, like much of Bachelor Nation is, about this relationship? Why did Pieper not get the invite to join Brendan’s act-like-a-kid snow day? Maybe next time, Brendan will, in fact, invite Pieper to join him. Or…maybe not?! Time will tell how their relationship continues to play out.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.