Tamra Judge revealed what almost caused her to walk away from reality TV. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

From overly public divorces to shielding your child from Erika Jayne’s cursing, there are plenty of reasons for Bravo stars to leave the limelight.

Housewives Tamra Judge, Lesa Milan, and Whitney Rose, along with Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes Javid, recently admitted they all experienced moments during and after filming that made them think twice about the business of reality television.

The reality stars were asked at the Bravo Bravo F***ing Bravo panel at BravoCon last month if they experienced any times when they considered quitting reality television.

The moderator asked if the Bravo celebrities ever had a moment filming where they were just done and over it.

All of the panel members responded yes with little hesitation.

The ladies shared some of their worst moments when they thought about calling it quits for good.

Real Housewives stars share the moment they almost quit reality TV

The Real Housewives of Dubai may only have one season, but housewife Lesa Milan has already experienced plenty of challenging moments.

Lesa got real with fans at the panel and said she considered quitting reality television during the Dubai reunion.

Lesa had drama with her former friend and fellow housewife Caroline Stanbury throughout the season. The drama was rehashed during the reunion when the two went after each other; Stanbury even brought a “book of Lesa’s lies” to the reunion.

During one episode, it appeared an intoxicated Stanbury was jealous of the attention her husband, Sergio, was supposedly showing to Lesa.

Meanwhile, RHOC star Tamra Judge shared it wasn’t drama with fellow Housewives that made her want to quit, but rather a scene with her husband. Tamra said she doesn’t regret a lot, but she regrets the infamous bathtub scene.

It was Tamra’s husband, Eddie’s, first time on camera, so he got drunk to try and calm his nerves.

Eddie joined his wife in the tub for a makeout session that I hope never to rewatch again. After watching that scene, I almost quit reality TV myself; it was so cringe-worthy.

Tamra Judge and Lesa Milan weigh in on moments they regret during filming. Pic credit: Emily Bertha

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose also admitted she experienced many moments this season where she wanted to quit. Whitney didn’t specify, but I can’t imagine having her husband lose his job, allegedly in part because his wife is a reality star, didn’t give her second thoughts about filming.

Whitney’s feud with her cousin and friend Heather Gay over repeated rumors this season certainly couldn’t have made it any easier for Whitney.

Shahs of Sunset MJ recalls the fight that almost led to her quitting

MJ revealed that her big fight with longtime friend and cast member Reza Farahan nearly made her quit the show. During the blowup, Reza yelled at MJ, who had recently miscarried, about her multiple past abortions.

The two slowly continue to mend their friendship. MJ revealed at the panel that Reza has finally met her son, Shams.

Thankfully for viewers, none of the panelists quit their respective shows. We can expect to see their faces on screen again soon, if not already.