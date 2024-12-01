Bravo Housewives react to RHOSLC star Mary Cosby’s tearful scene with her son

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans are still talking about the latest episode, and they’re not the only ones.

Several Bravo stars have also reacted to the emotional moment that recently played out between Mary Cosby and her son, Robert Jr.

Mary is known for her memorable one-liners and snarky comments that are often downright rude.

However, we saw a different side of the 52-year-old in Episode 11 as Robert Jr. opened up to her about his drug addiction.

The moment resulted in tears for the RHOSCL star, who promised she wouldn’t judge her son but would get him some help.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The 21-year-old was also in tears, telling his mom she was the only reason he didn’t commit suicide during his years-long battle with addiction.

Viewers have been sounding off on social media, applauding the duo for allowing the Bravo cameras to capture the raw and honest moment.

Housewives react to RHOSCL star Mary Cosby’s tearful conversation with her son

Reports have claimed that RHOSLC views have plummeted this season, but it seems everyone in the Bravo universe was tuned in to the latest episode.

Queens of Bravo shared a roundup of the comments from several Bravo stars, showing their support after seeing the tearful scene between Mary and Robert Jr.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice said, “Praying for your son 🙏 ❤️😢 Sending him lots of love ❤️.”

Returning RHOA Season 16 Housewife Porsha Williams wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story, “A mother’s worst nightmare 😭🥺 Praying so hard for Mary!! I’m so glad he is doing better.”

The messages of support for Mary Cosby and her son from the Bravo-universe ❤️ #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/Mmhe8pS3zg — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 28, 2024

Dubai Housewife Chanel Ayan posted about the scene on X, writing, “I cried so much… I pray for them and sending them healing what a raw, honest moment and it’s gonna help a lot of people #RHOSLC.”

Pic credit: @chanelayan/X

She’s not the only one who shared a message on X about the scene between Mary and Robert Jr.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora also thanked the mother-son duo for the “raw and honest” moment.

“My heart breaks for Mary. 😢💔 My prayers are with you and your family. Thank you for giving us this human moment and I’ve truly connected.” she added.

Pic credit: @DREWSIDORA/X

Here’s an update on Robert Jr.’s recovery

The Sun reported in October that Robert Jr. was seeking treatment at an inpatient facility in California after testing positive for marijuana, fentanyl, and cocaine.

However, Mary’s son is doing better these days, as Andy Cohen told the audience at Bravo Fan Fest in Miami recently.

“I spoke to Mary tonight and she wanted me to let you all know that Robert Jr. is doing well,” shared Andy as the crowd erupted in applause.

The Bravo boss also teased more to come with Robert Jr. and Mary as the season continues.

“We will hear more from Mary about her journey and how he got here a little bit later,” he said.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.