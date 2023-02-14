Bravo fans slam Bethenny Frankel over Super Bowl comments

Surprise! Bravo fans aren’t happy with Bethenny Frankel.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum is being called out yet again after criticizing Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Bethenny weighed in on the Diamonds singer’s performance on Instagram Monday, sharing her take in a selfie video.

Confessing that she thought Rihanna had been “good” but “not great,” Bethenny compared the Umbrella singer unfavorably with pop-rocker Pink.

The Bravo alum remembered attending concerts by both singers at around the same time, and that she thought Rihanna’s performance had been “much less inspired.”

As for Super Bowl LVII, Bethenny said that Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty had been the real winner. After the singer, 34, touched up her face with Fenty brand setting powder during her performance, Bethenny predicted that the company would sell “hundreds of millions of dollars” worth of skincare and makeup.

The big game “overall was a win” for Rihanna, Bethenny went on, whether her halftime performance “was amazing or not.”

But even though Bethenny insisted that she “loves” Rihanna, Bravo fans saw her Super Bowl Halftime Show take as needlessly critical, taking to social media to slam the RHONY alum as “tiresome” and “bitter.”

Bravo fans are ‘tired’ of Bethenny Frankel’s ‘complaining’

In a Real Housewives fan forum on Reddit, Bravo fans vented their frustrations with what they saw as just more attention-seeking action from the RHONY OG.

Calling the ReWives podcast host “bitter,” one former fan wrote that they used to love Bethenny, but were now “tired” of her.

Another self-described former fan of Bethenny’s weighed in to agree, writing, “All she does is criticize other women these days.”

“She’s never not complaining about something,” another put in.

Another saw Bethenny’s comments as a “desperate” plea for relevance.

The Skinnygirl founder, 52, “knows her 15 minutes have run out,” the commenter wrote, adding that Rihanna – who, last year, officially became the country’s youngest self-made female billionaire – “doesn’t even know who she is.”

Fans call Bethenny Frankel a hypocrite over her Super Bowl take

Other comments in the thread focused on the hypocrisy of Bethenny’s Super Bowl take.

Some pointed out that while she criticized Rihanna for plugging Fenty Beauty while onstage, Bethenny herself tirelessly promotes her own products.

“Didn’t she do the same thing with Skinny Girl on RHONY?” one commenter wrote.

Remembering when Bethenny painted her SoHo apartment an “ugly” orange-red, Skinnygirl’s signature color, another dubbed the Bravo alum “the queen of shameless self-promotion.”

What do you think about Bethenny’s opinion of Rihanna’s performance?

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.