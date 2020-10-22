Bravo is releasing its own wine label just in time for the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on November 11. Bravo announced the three blends of its brand new wine collection Monday.

Bravo fans can choose from The Real House Red, The Real House White, and The Real House Rosé.

The Real House Red is a decadent 2017 blend infused with high-cacao chocolate and notes of plum and huckleberry. Bravo’s first red wine will be priced at $28 per bottle.

The Real House White is a dry Sauvignon Blanc with notes of oyster shell and bright passionfruit.

Last but certainly not least, The Real House Rosé has notes of strawberry and is described as “summer in a glass.”

Both The Real House White and The Real House Rosé can be purchased for $24 per bottle.

If you’re dying to try all three, you can order a case of six bottles for $148. The case contains two bottles of each flavor.

The collection claims that all three pair well with “binging Bravo.”

Maria Laino DeLuca, Senior Vice President of Consumer and Social Marketing at Bravo and Universal Kids, announced that the Real Housewives wine collection was made in partnership with Nocking Point Wines in Washington state.

“We are excited to partner with Nocking Point for this special limited edition collaboration that will allow Bravo superfans to immerse themselves in the Bravo universe, engaging with us both on-screen and off,” she said in a press release. “This pairing celebrates the series and offers an escape in a year when we may not be able to engage with each other face-to-face.”

When fans can expect their wine

The wines are now available for purchase and should arrive in time for the RHOSLC premiere on November 11.

RHOSLC stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah. Despite the fact that they are from Salt Lake City, the women come from a wide range of religious backgrounds.

Some of the women identify as “Mormonish” while others are Jewish, Muslim, or Pentecostal.

Additionally, this cast of women appears to know how to have a good time.

In the RHOSLC preview, the women do shots, watch a male stripper, and get down and dirty while dancing.

Alcohol on Real Housewives

Alcohol typically goes hand-in-hand with Real Housewives. While it typically is the perfect formula for drama, some fans have speculated that the drunken behavior has gone too far in recent seasons.

From the wine glass throwing fiasco on Real Housewives of Potomac to the tiki throwing debacle on Real Housewives of New York to Braunwyn Windham-Burke throwing in the towel on alcohol altogether on Real Housewives of Orange County, it has become a central topic in many recent seasons of the franchise.

So here’s a friendly reminder for Bravo fans to enjoy their Real Housewives wine responsibly!

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 pm EST and The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 pm EST.