Bravo announces The Real Housewives of Dubai series premiere date

Real Housewives of Dubai is set to premiere this summer.

It is not an April Fool’s joke – the wait is over! Real Housewives of Dubai is officially on the schedule, with the series premiering on June 1 on Bravo.

The network dropped the first promo for the series that features the whole cast, which has been mostly kept secret until recently. Dubai is the 11th city in the Real Housewives universe and the network’s first original international franchise of the show. It is also the return of Bravo queen, Caroline Stanbury, formerly of Ladies of London.

This glamorous cast of women proves everything is more extravagant in the City of Gold.

RHODubai officially drops in June and fans are psyched

After months of speculation, fans of the series now know who will be starring in the series, along with the premiere date for Season One. “Turns out all that glitters IS gold” reads the caption. “The new Housewife royalty has arrived, and they’re taking over Dubai!”

Bravo first announced its plans for The Real Housewives of Dubai in November, with executive producer Andy Cohen making the announcement on the Today show.

Also, after much talk and an online vote, the official hashtag for the series will be #RHODubai. The network unveiled the caption in an Instagram post, with #RHODubai being the clear winner, garnering 64% of the vote, over #RHODXB.

Social media is buzzing with the long-awaited announcement of the Dubai Housewives coming to our screens. With the combination of Atlanta. Beverly Hills, Ultimate Girls Trip Season Two, and now Dubai, Summer By Bravo is back better than ever.

Fans can’t wait for Caroline Stanbury to be back!

Viewers are expecting the aspirational wealth to be shown with these new glamorous ladies.

Who are our newest Housewives of the desert?

The first overseas franchise will follow the over-the-top lives of Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Bravo favorite, Caroline Stanbury. Though each woman has a unique story, they also share several similarities, like running powerful business empires in Dubai and being able to navigate the city’s exclusive social scene.

Nina Ali is a Lebanese lifestyle content creator who moved to Dubai in 2011 with her husband, Munaf. Nina prides herself on keeping it real, especially when it comes to raising her three children. Though she is supportive of her husband’s business endeavors, they must decide if the luxury is worth the many sacrifices.

Dubai’s first Black supermodel Chanel Ayan is a socialite, and a fashion and beauty expert. She is juggling motherhood and a highly anticipated makeup and skincare launch. When Chanel is confronted by demons from both her past and present, she realizes she can only hide behind couture for so long.

Boston-born to Honduran parents, Caroline Brooks, nicknamed Caroline DXB, is well-known in the Dubai real estate world and dreams of opening an inclusive spa. Self-made and driven, she will use any connections – including her ex-husband’s – to cement her and her son’s future.

Born and raised in the UAE, Dr. Sara Al Madani is a delicate mix of modern and traditional. After starting her first business at the early age of 15, Sara has become a public speaker and inspiration to young women in the region. Despite all her success, this twice-divorced mom of one is intent on finding the one thing that’s missing in her life, love.

Jamaican fashion designer Lesa Milan Hall is living out her dreams in Dubai. She is a devoted wife and loving mother to three and puts family first over everything. The former Miss Jamaica winner is proud of her luxury maternity fashion line Mina Roe but struggles to balance her work-life balance.

British star Caroline Stanbury was assumed to be in the cast from the moment the show was revealed to fans. The beautiful blonde Brit, podcaster, and mother of three has lived in Dubai for the last six years. After her divorce from ex-husband Cem Habib, she found happiness in Dubai with former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo. However, marrying someone much younger comes with its own set of challenges, especially around the topic of expanding their family.

The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres on June 1 on Bravo.