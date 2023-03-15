Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s kids thought ‘fake’ Vegas wedding was ‘stupid’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s children aren’t scared to call her out.

Last month, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated Valentine’s Day with a “fake” Vegas wedding to Jennifer Spinner, her girlfriend of roughly eight months.

On February 14, the pair dressed to the nines for a romantic ceremony at Vegas’s famed Graceland Wedding Chapel, where they exchanged vows and were even serenaded by an Elvis impersonator.

But even the “wedding” was phony, as Windham-Burke is still legally married to her estranged husband of more than 20 years, businessman Sean Burke.

There is no record of Windham-Burke and Spinner receiving a marriage license, so their commitment appears not to be legally binding.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, the Bravo alum’s children — Burke and Windham-Burke have seven kids together, ranging in age from 4 to 22 – are sharing their candid opinions of their mom’s new romance and the couple’s “cringe” faux wedding.

Windham-Burke children open up about ‘cringe’ Vegas wedding

This week, four of Windham-Burke’s seven children – along with their mom and Spinner – sat down with Page Six in their Orange County, California, home to share their unfiltered thoughts on the “fake” Vegas nuptials.

22-year-old daughter Bella, the oldest of Windham-Burke’s kids, told the outlet that she thought the wedding was a “stupid” idea.

“I can’t cuss,” she added, “but it was really frickin’ stupid.”

Bella went on to say that she believes her mom should focus on finalizing her divorce from Burke before thinking about remarriage.

“Like, you’re not even divorced,” the 22-year-old said, adding, “Deal with your marriage first.”

Eight-year-old Koa agreed. According to the outlet, the elementary schooler shares an especially close bond with Spinner – who has taken on a stepmom-like role in the family – but still argued that the couple shouldn’t rush things.

“Right when you get divorced, you get married?” Koa asked, before answering her own question: “No. Maybe wait, like, a little.”

“Well,” quipped the RHOC alum, “I guess it’s going to be a long engagement.”

RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke moving on amid divorce battle

Windham-Burke fully plans on settling her affairs before starting her new life with Spinner.

The Bravo alum filed for divorce from Burke in October of 2022 after 22 years of marriage, and two years after that she announced that she is gay.

However, the proceedings soon stalled amid disputes over spousal support and legal custody of the former couple’s seven kids.

Meanwhile, Spinner and Windham-Burke got together in the summer of 2022 after exchanging flirty Instagram DMs.

The couple got engaged around New Year’s after roughly five months of dating.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.