Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband Sean is dating a new woman

Former RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband Sean has moved on and is seeing someone new. Pic credit: Bravo/@braunwynwindhamburke/Instagram

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke shocked viewers, fans, and followers when she came out as a lesbian in 2020 despite having been with her husband Sean for over two decades. And now it seems that Sean is finally moving on to a new relationship for himself.

Since coming out, Braunwyn has been linked to different women and is currently in a newer relationship with girlfriend Victoria Brito. Sean, on the other hand, has been keeping a lower profile when it comes to his dating life.,

However, during a chat with Page Six, Sean confessed to getting back onto the dating scene and shared he had been busy “adjusting to co-parenting.”

RHOC alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband Sean is seeing ‘someone new’

While speaking exclusively to the outlet, Sean shared that he’s been seeing someone new recently.

“After about a year of being ‘single’ I’ve been on a handful of dates with someone new,” he said.

According to Sean, “It’s taken me a long time to even start dating because of work and adjusting to co-parenting.”

Sean shares seven children with Braunwyn; Bella, 21, Rowan, 19, Jacob, 16, twins Curren and Caden, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

He added that he’s been focusing on his family and business, which left dating on the back burner.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“For right now, my priority is my family and my business ahead of anything else,” he noted. “But I am excited to see what the future holds.”

Braunwyn expresses her happiness in watching Sean move forward with his life, embraces their ‘modern relationship’

After speaking about his current dating life, Braunwyn echoed that she’s also happy to see Sean moving forward.

“While there are always going to be bumps in the road while Sean and I navigate our modern relationship, especially with the additions of newcomers like Vic or anyone Sean is dating,” Braunwyn shared. “I am beyond thrilled and happy that Sean is getting himself out there like I have.”

Although Braunwyn and Sean are both seeing someone new, the former couple remains married.

Braunwyn previously told Page Six that she and Sean were taking their new dynamics “day by day.”

“I’ve never seen this done before. As of right now, I don’t have a desire to [divorce Sean]. Further down the line, would one of us like to get remarried? It will probably happen and then we’ll reevaluate then,” she said at the time.

For the time being, Sean’s new flame remains a mystery.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.