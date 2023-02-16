Braunwyn Windham-Burke ‘married’ her girlfriend on Valentine’s Day but she’s still not divorced from Sean Burke

Before Braunwyn Windham-Burke was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County, she used her last reunion to announce to the world that she was a lesbian.

Her romantic life has had its ups and downs since coming out, but Braunwyn has found true love with her girlfriend of seven months, Jennifer Spinner. But is Jennifer now her wife?

Braunwyn and Jennifer had a wedding in Las Vegas on Valentine’s Day at the famous Graceland Wedding Chapel, but Braunwyn is still legally married to her estranged husband, Sean Burke.

Regardless of how romantic and spontaneous it was, Braunwyn’s new marriage is not legal, there is no record of a marriage license being issued to the couple, and her divorce from Sean is incomplete.

The ladies both waxed poetic on Instagram about their love for each other but didn’t acknowledge the invalidity of their ceremony. After the intimate event, Braunwyn and Jennifer ate wedding cake in bed and wore matching “Just Married” shirts on their trip home.

Rumors swirled last month that the two were engaged when Braunwyn posted a photo wearing an engagement band, but Braunwyn clarified that she and Jennifer were not engaged yet.

RHOC: Braunwyn Windham-Burke had major financial troubles after filing for divorce

After filing for divorce in October 2022, Braunwyn found herself a single mom of seven, even though she worked to co-parent with Sean. The financial strain of the divorce left Braunwyn with only $2900 in her accounts, and she revealed she was unable to care for her children: Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

Braunwyn claimed she wanted full custody and for Sean to have visitation and requested he pay her no less than $10,000 a month in support. She said she needed to maintain the lifestyle she was accustomed to while with Sean, which included luxurious vacations, fancy dinners, and a shopping budget.

She admitted, “We had two nannies and a full-time housekeeper. I had a private trainer and a stylist that would come to the house monthly and had my hair and makeup done regularly.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has made claims that her RHOC costars were homophobic

A season after leaving the show that made her famous, Braunwyn claims the environment was incredibly toxic for her.

“Making off-color jokes about me being intimate with a woman, that’s not OK. Those are microaggressions,” Braunwyn revealed. “After I came out, having to prove that I was gay, that should never have been tolerated. That is a microaggression. That is homophobia.”

Braunwyn revealed that the production crew let negative comments about her sexuality or marriage be aired on Bravo. She also claimed that the crew forced storylines to make the show more shocking, saying, “One one hundredth of what we film makes it onto the show. So you can choose what you want… It was not easy to be the first gay ‘Housewife.’ There should have been a little more grace.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.