Braunwyn Windham-Burke is all smiles in a tiny bikini with a cocktail

Braunwyn Windham-Burke relaxes in a cute bikini while on a cruise. Pic credit: @braunwynwindhamburke/Instagram

Braunwyn Windham-Burke left the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County after only two seasons, but they were two drama-packed seasons. During Season 15, she announced she was bisexual and admitted she was an alcoholic.

The Orange County mom is still active on social media with hundreds of thousands of followers and speaks out about social justice and LGBTQ+ issues.

She also updates fans on her life as a co-parenting mom, talks openly about her love and sex life, and what it’s like to exist as a sober person among people who still drink.

Braunwyn recently posted that she was going on a solo vacation – a cruise to the Bahamas in a partnership with Virgin Voyages cruise line. She also teamed up with Positive Beverages to show followers she could still have a good time while sober.

She took time during her trip to update her fans on how the solo trip was going and also posted some thirst traps along the way, showing off her bikini body.

Braunwyn is proving to everyone that you can travel alone, stay sober, make new friends, and be sexy while doing it.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke said she will ‘relax and take it easy’ on her cruise

Braunwyn posed on the deck of her home for the week, a beautiful cruise ship, with a mocktail in hand.

The mom-of-seven showed off her toned body as she donned a bright yellow patterned bikini and matching headband. She also wore brown sunglasses and large orange earrings to complete the vacation ensemble.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @braunwynwindhamburke/Instagram

Braunwyn said on Instagram, “I came expecting to relax, eat some great food and have fun, What I didn’t expect was to meet such an amazing group of humans while traveling alone, I’m coming back different then I left, healing through joy, stronger and more aware of myself.”

She also revealed that she grew as a person during her trip, forcing her to put herself out there and make new friends, stating, “It hits me sometimes and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude with the blessing in my life. Moral off the story ? Say yes, break boxes into confetti, take the path less traveled and get out of your comfort zone… I’m so glad I did!

Braunwyn is still on her journey to stay sober since quitting drinking in 2020

Vacations are typically for food and fun, but sometimes drinking is a part of that, and Braunwyn wanted to make sure her path to sobriety was solid.

She spent her time on the ship sipping on Positive Beverages, which makes non-alcoholic immunity-boosting sparkling beverages. Braunwyn admitted it was great “to have something tangible to grab when everyone else heads to the bar for happy hour has been AMAZING!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.