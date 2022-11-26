Braunwyn Windham-Burke goes busty for new hair show-off

Former RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke shows off her new hairstyle for her 45th birthday. Pic credit: @braunwynwindhamburke/Instagram

From her sexuality to health scares and everything in between, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has been nothing if not real with fans on her social media.

The former reality star shares much of her life online, good and bad. This weekend, Braunwyn shared that she had a reason to celebrate.

The mom of seven turned 45 on Friday. She posted a selfie showing off the first change of the year: a new hairstyle.

Braunwyn shared a photo of her new look and gushed about how much she liked it.

The blonde beauty revealed that she got hair extensions. She tagged the hair salon she visited, The Uncommon Mane, as well as the owner of the company.

Braunwyn thanked the hair stylist in her caption. She wrote, “Thank you… for making me look as beautiful on the outside as I do on the inside.”

RHOC alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke turns 45

Braunwyn looked flawless in the selfie she shared as she ran her hand through her new long locks. Her perfectly highlighted hair was styled to the right side, where it hung below her shoulders.

The Real Housewives of OC alum had her hair curled in the shot. She wore a plunging black tank top in the photo and gave a soft smile to the camera.

The former real housewife’s makeup was also expertly done. She had a glossy lip and wore dark eye makeup that made her blue eyes pop.

Multiple housewives and Bravo personalities wished Braunwyn a happy birthday, including returning RHOC Tamra Judge.

Braunwyn received many birthday wishes on Instagram. Pic credit: @braunwynwindhamburke/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby wrote, “Happy birthday Beautiful!!!” with a heart.

Braunwyn celebrates birthday with new girlfriend

Braunwyn was the first lesbian housewife on any housewives franchise.

She only publicly came out a few years ago but is now in a happy relationship with her girlfriend, Jennifer Spinner.

The former RHOC housewife revealed that she celebrated her birthday with Jennifer a bit early this year.

Last week, Braunwyn’s girlfriend surprised her with a trip to a quiet retreat.

Braunwyn shared an Instagram post holding a slice of birthday cake next to a fire. She looked cozy and relaxed as she enjoyed a low-key early birthday with Jennifer.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently filming a new season.