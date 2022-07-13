Braunwyn Windham-Burke bares all in a sheer bra laying on her bed

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is gorgeous in a nude-colored sheer bra while getting ready for the day. Pic credit: Bravo

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke hasn’t been on our screens for over a year, but she is still very present on social media.

She is now very active in social justice and LGBTQ+ issues and uses Instagram as a great way to communicate with her fans. The openly gay star is also newly sober and speaks publicly about sobriety among the LGBTQ+ community.

Braunwyn also can’t resist posting a few thirst traps, loves to show off her amazing body, and considers herself a “haute mama”.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke feels sexy at home in lingerie and heels

The mom-of-seven was hanging out at home in her bedroom, figuring out what to wear for the day, and she decided to snap a pic of her unmentionables to entertain her followers.

Braunwyn sported a black-lined sheer push-up bra to accentuate ample cleavage as she laid back on her bed. Her legs were crossed, accenting her sexy, printed high heels. Her shoulder-length blonde hair was pulled back.

She captioned the photo, “What to wear? Ever have those days where you wake up and you’re already late,” with a laugh cry emoji. She hashtagged the photo #thirsttrapthursday, #summervibes, #gaymom, and #singleaf.

Her famous Housewife tagline was “I manage to wrangle a family of nine and still look like a ten,” her photo seems to live up to the phrase.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Braunwyn has spoken out about her toxic time on RHOC

When Braunwyn was fired from RHOC after Season 15, she admitted that at first she was incredibly sad because she loved being a Housewife and was happy she stayed true to herself.

However, a year later, she revealed that she endured obvious homophobia from her castmates. “Making off-color jokes about me being intimate with a woman, that’s not OK. Those are microaggressions,” Braunwyn revealed. “After I came out, having to prove that I was gay, that should never have been tolerated. That is a microaggression. That is homophobia.”

Braunwyn blamed the production crew for letting negative comments about her sexuality or marriage be aired on Bravo. She also revealed that the production crew manipulated the storyline to make it more shocking, saying, “One one hundredth of what we film makes it onto the show. So you can choose what you want… It was not easy to be the first gay ‘Housewife.’ There should have been a little more grace.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.