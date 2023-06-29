Brat loves Judy exclusive sneak peek: The gender reveal will be so extra

Brat and Judy are expecting a baby, and we’ve been along for the ride as the fun couple learned of their pregnancy all the way up to now — the gender reveal.

It isn’t a surprise that Brat and Judy want this gender reveal to be everything — and there’s no doubt in my mind that it will be the most extra, over-the-top celebration that they can possibly plan.

In this exclusive sneak peek shared with Monsters and Critics, we get a firsthand look at the planning of the gender reveal. The biggest issue is that they’re trying to figure out how to decorate, but they still don’t know the baby’s gender because that all comes out at the actual reveal.

How do you even decorate something like this and make it really pop? Gender-neutral tends to be pretty dull, and they aren’t aiming for plain at all.

Pink and blue are out, but as Brat and Judy work with a nursery designer to create the perfect party plan, they throw out colors like purple and black, with a special shout-out to elephants as a possible theme.

Check out the clip below, and be sure to tune in tonight to see how extra their gender reveal is and whether they’re expecting a boy or a girl.

Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.