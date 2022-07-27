Brat Loves Judy exclusive: Brat talks about pregnancy journey, fibroids surprise

Brat chats with Eva Marcille about wanting a baby with Judy. Pic credit: WEtv

Eva Marcille is appearing this week on Brat Loves Judy and she’s getting all the tea when Brat reveals that she’s been getting baby fever.

In a Brat Loves Judy sneak peek, shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, we learn how Brat came to want to have a child.

It was after the Funkdafied rapper posted a photo that had her fans thinking she really was having a baby, the reaction it brought about, and the huge outpouring of love, made Brat start thinking about whether she really should have a family or not.

However, Brat’s baby-making plans had as many bumps in the road as her wedding planning did earlier. The 48-year-old rapper turned TV show host turned reality star said her doctor was concerned about her age in terms of carrying a child. Brat also revealed to Eva that she recently learned that she has fibroid tumors.

That was a rollercoaster of bad news that had Brat in a tailspin and Judy doesn’t even know what happened at the doctor’s visit yet. So Eva suggested that she and Judy start making sure to take time for each other and start scheduling regular date nights.

Check out the conversation between Eva Marcille and Brat below and be sure to tune in to see how it all plays out.