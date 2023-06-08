Brat Loves Judy exclusive: Brat starts to get excited over book deal idea

Brat is a legendary rapper with a story to tell.

So when she finally agrees to consider a book deal, Judy runs to get Ashley, a literary agent, on the phone before she changes her mind.

In this exclusive Brat Loves Judy sneak peek shared with Monsters and Critics, we learn that Judy has already been planning, or at least doing some checking, in case Brat comes around about writing a book — and it’s a good thing she did!

With the expectation that Brat might be interested in writing a book about her life and experiences, Judy and Ashley checked the market to see what kind of deal they could expect to get.

And the numbers were enough to pique Brat’s interest, that’s for sure.

They already have two publishers interested in making a deal and one of them is throwing out numbers that are close to $1 million without even talking to Brat yet.

Brat’s hesitation quickly turns to excitement as they start planning how to go about writing a book and what to call it.

Check out the preview below and be sure to tune in tonight to learn more about Brat and Judy’s book plans.

Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.