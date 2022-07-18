Brandon Jones sizzles while taking a stroll

Brandon Jones became a fan favorite on The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Brandon Jones turned up the heat on his recent stroll.

After appearing on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, Brandon gained a large fan base who loved seeing the star’s dashing good looks.

The Bachelorette Season 18 hunk delivered when he shared photos in a dapper outfit, proving that shirtless photos aren’t the only way to turn heads.

Brandon looked bronzed and chiseled as the camera snapped him mid-walk outdoors on a sunny day.

The post got the attention of Brandon’s fans and fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

Brandon’s outfit and modeling skills received the seal of approval from Brandon’s costars on Michelle Young’s season, such as Nayte Olukoya and former The Bachelorette star John Hersey.

Brandon Jones enjoys sizzling stroll

Brandon Jones took to Instagram to share photos of himself in Portland, Oregon.

In the post, Brandon was surrounded by gorgeous trees and greenery as he walked down a path with a serious expression on his face.

Brandon’s arm muscles and tattoos were visible as he wore a tee and plaid pants. Brandon completed the look with a cross necklace and white sneakers.

The Bachelor Nation star captioned the post, “Quick stroll.”

Bachelor Nation stars react to Brandon Jones’ post

Brandon Jones’ post got fans’ attention and also received compliments from fellow men in Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelorette Season 17 star John Hersey, who recently split from Katie Thurston, commented, “Drip.”

Brandon replied, “appreciate it my boii.”

The Bachelorette Season 18 star Nayte Olukoya, who made it to the final two with Brandon on their season and recently split from Michelle Young, wrote, “Mama there goes that man!”

Brandon replied with gratitude over Nayte being his “hype man.”

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Brandon’s good friends and costars Will Urena and Daniel Tully also left comments.

Will wrote, “Smoother than a soft serve,” adding an ice cream emoji and a fire emoji.

Daniel commented, “Man on a mission,” with a fire emoji.

Other comments included “Looking [fire emoji]” and “#brandonforbachelor.”

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

While Brandon wasn’t chosen to be Bachelor after Michelle Young’s season, with that role going to controversial choice Clayon Echard, he is expected to return to the franchise.

Brandon is among those reported to appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Time will tell if Brandon finds love within The Bachelor franchise when Bachelor in Paradise returns this September.

