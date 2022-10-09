Brandon Jones says Bachelor in Paradise is ‘sleeping on’ him and Serene Russell

Brandon Jones hints at not getting enough air time on Bachelor in Paradise thus far. Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Brandon Jones is making sure his fans see more of his relationship with Serene Russell from their time on Bachelor in Paradise — since the couple hasn’t gotten much air time compared to the other contestants.

Brandon, who first won over the hearts of Bachelor Nation as the runner-up on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, came in as a hot commodity during the first episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

However, after previously hinting that he would mainly be interested in Serene, he went to her first upon entering the beach, and the two seemingly hit it off instantly.

It was clear from the first episode that Brandon and Serene would be a strong match on Paradise, and many fans immediately showed their approval by deeming them a “winning couple” and the “couple of the year.”

Since their initial conversation, the two have gotten minimal air time during the past two episodes — leaving viewers to assume that the pair have been drama-free, especially with the BIP track record of saving the screen time of the successful beginning couples for the end of the season.

However, Brandon took it upon himself to fill his followers in on his relationship with Serene by sharing sweet moments from their time in Paradise.

Brandon Jones shares moments with Serene Russell on Bachelor in Paradise

In an Instagram post, he first shared a photo of him and Serene taking a nap on a colorful “day bed,” with her resting her head on his shoulder.

In the second part of the swipe-through, Brandon shared a photo of the whole cast hanging around an outdoor couch while seemingly gearing up for the rose ceremony.

Although no other contestants seemed to be embracing one another, Brandon zoomed in on the photo and scrolled over to him and Serene — who were the only two appearing to look like a couple as he hugged her from behind and kissed her on the head.

“They sleeping on us 💤,” Brandon wrote regarding his relationship being shown on the show.

Other Bachelor in Paradise contestants agree with Brandon’s post

Many fellow Bachelor nation favorites gave their opinions on Brandon’s love story in his recent post.

Former winner Susie Evans replied, “Literally.”

BIP newcomer and Bachelor Nation favorite Rodney Mathews wrote, “They better stop sleeping! We love the love.”

“You guys 90% of paradise,” other current Paradise beach-er Lace Morris commented.

“When physical touch is your love language,” The Bachelorette Season 18 contestant Will Urena wrote, to which Brandon replied, “big big facts.”

Will a date card be on the horizon for Brandon Jones and Serene Russell this week on Bachelor in Paradise?

Does less air time at the start mean the pair will make it until the end of the season? Fans can tune in this week to see what’s in store for the two.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.