Brandon Jones reveals how he feels about Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya now

Brandon Jones opens up about his relationship with Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette finalist Brandon Jones got real about how he feels about ex-girlfriend Michelle Young and her fiancé Nayte Olukoya after the show.

Brandon opened up about where he stands with Nayte and Michelle now, and what he thinks about the pair as a couple in an Instagram Q&A.

Brandon opened his DMs for questions from fans in an effort to connect and give back more to his followers this week.

Brandon Jones revealed where he stands with Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young

The Bachelorette alum took on one of the more hard-hitting questions right off the bat when he answered the question, “I thought u & Nayte were friends. Did y’all talk afterwards?”

“Yes, me and Nayte are cool,” Brandon said. “I was gonna go see him, unfortunately we weren’t allowed to see each other, but I will be there for Rodney’s birthday so I’m happy to see him again.”

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Fans weren’t quite through grilling the Bachelor Nation star, however, and also wanted to know where he stands on Nayte and Michelle as a couple.

“Is it going be weird seeing Nayte and Michelle?” one fan asked. Brandon was quick to set the record straight.

“No, not at all, like, I am so extremely happy for them,” he said. “They are one of the most good-looking and best couple I’ve ever seen, so honestly, no, everything’s good.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

It appears that despite the heartbreaking season finale of Michelle Young’s season, the three have moved past the drama and aren’t letting fan speculation interfere with their relationships.

Brandon Jones spilled the ‘tea’ about Clayton Echard’s season

Brandon has also remained close with current Bachelor, Clayton Echard. Fans pleaded with him for any information on the upcoming end to Clayton’s season.

Brandon remained vague on the details but did offer this cryptic message on his friend’s finale.

“Clayton is gonna hate me for this, but I know all the details now and you guys are all so wrong,” he said. “Just wait ‘til AFR.”

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

He also revealed that Clayton will be joining him, Nayte, and other alumni at Rodney Mathews’ birthday celebration later this month.

Rodney will turn 30 on March 25 and is seemingly holding a party with his Bachelorette friends.

It is not clear at this point if Michelle will be attending as well, but the celebration will give fans another chance to see former competitors Brandon Jones and Nayte Olukoya reunite.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.