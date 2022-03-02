Brandon Jones reacts to Clayton Echard’s decision to eliminate Serene Russell

Brandon Jones appeared thrilled by Serene Russell’s elimination from The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Brandon Jones captured his first reaction to Clayton Echard’s most recent elimination, and The Bachelorette alum could barely contain his glee.

Brandon beamed at the camera as Serene Russell, who he has previously revealed is his favorite contestant, was sent home after her hometown date.

Brandon Jones appeared thrilled when Serene Russell was eliminated by Clayton Echard

Despite Serene and Clayton’s emotional breakup, Brandon appeared thrilled that the two did not end up together.

When the final rose was revealed, leaving Serene as the odd one out, Brandon yelled as he jumped off the sofa before zooming in on his smile.

He appeared to later scale back his response by deleting his final Instagram Story, cutting most of his celebration to the news off.

Brandon has previously sparked fans to root for a relationship between him and Serene after he gushed about her in an Instagram story.

His full story, with the last deleted clip, can be seen below.

Brandon Jones and Daniel Tully reacted to the hometown dates on The Bachelor

Brandon sat down with The Bachelorette’s Daniel Tully to support Clayton and give their thoughts on the most recent episode.

The two rated each hometown date and couldn’t stop themselves from poking fun at their friend Clayton.

Daniel, who was in charge of ranking each date, gave both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia a 10, Serene a close 9.8, and Susie Evans an 8.7.

“I’m saving that forever. I’m sorry Clayton, I’m saving that for the rest of my life,” Brandon said as he laughed over Susie putting The Bachelor in a headlock.

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Clayton Echard responded to Brandon Jones’ reaction to his hometown dates

Brandon also teased Clayton for struggling with the obstacle course on his date with Serene.

“Big ol teddy softy bear,” Brandon captioned a clip of Serene laughing while Clayton tried to convince himself to step off the ledge.

Clayton didn’t let Brandon off too easily for the teasing and reposted the video with the caption, “I’m done with you. You would have taken the stairs back down!”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Brandon got the last laugh, however, when he joked he wouldn’t be mad if a gator happened to scare Clayton while he was kissing Rachel.

Clayton and Brandon have remained close friends since their time on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Fans will have to wait and see if Clayton gives his blessing for Serene and Brandon to connect.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.