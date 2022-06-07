Brandon Jones poses shirtless under the clouds 

Brandon Jones looks ready for summer and potentially Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Brandon Jones went shirtless in his latest post as he took a dip in the pool.

The Bachelorette Season 18 runner-up looked bronzed and chiseled in the photo, and he caught the attention of fans and fellow BIP stars.

Brandon’s summer photo also had many convinced he’s heading to Bachelor in Paradise for season 8.

Brandon Jones soaks up some sun in the pool

Brandon Jones took to Instagram to share a sizzling photo underneath a cloudy blue sky,

In the image, Brandon submerged his body in a pool and rested a hand on his head to show off his biceps. Brandon gave a serious expression to the camera with his jewelry and tattoos on display.

Brandon captioned the post with a simple cloud emoji.

Bachelor Nation reacts to Brandon Jones’ photo

Brandon’s fellow Bachelor Nation stars and fans took to the moments to react and allude to Brandon’s rumored Bachelor in Paradise appearance.

The Bachelorette Season 16 star Chasen Nick wrote, “Thinking about the one in [palm tree emoji,” which could be a potential nod to paradise.

Brandon’s close friends and The Bachelorette Season 18 costars Daniel Tully, Leroy Arthur, and Will Urena also left comments.

Daniel Tully commented, “You better have sunscreen on bc UV is 11 today.”

Brandon replied, “thanks dad.”

Leroy wrote, “Sun is working overtime for you chee.”

Brandon paid model Leroy a compliment, writing, “told the sun I needed that Leroy glow.”

Will commented, “A view with a view.”

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Fans also reacted with praise, and one commenter wrote, “Damn Brandon paradise better watch out.”

Other comments included, “Dream man,” and “I love you #Brandon4NxtBachelor.”

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Which Bachelor Nation star is Brandon Jones interested in?

Brandon Jones is one of many rumored to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, and he hasn’t been subtle about the Bachelor Nation lady he’s crushing on.

Brandon has gushed over Serene Russell several times throughout her stint on The Bachelor Season 26.

Serene made it far with The Bachelor Season 26 lead Clayton Echard but ultimately was sent home before fantasy suites.

Serene is also rumored to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 and has even listed Brandon as one of the men she’d be interested in. Other Bachelor Nation men that made Serene’s list include Rodney Mathews and Andrew Spencer.

Rodney, Andrew, and Brandon are rumored to appear on BIP, so time will tell who Serene hits it off with if she heads to the summer spinoff.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.