Brandon Jones pays tribute to his ‘ride or die’ friendship with Clayton Echard on Valentine’s Day

Brandon Jones posts heartfelt message to Clayton Echard after reuniting for Valentine’s weekend. Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Clayton Echard’s contestants may have just met their match for Clayton’s affection.

The Bachelor hasn’t yet revealed if he found love in the house, but it appears his Valentine this season is none other than Brandon Jones.

Brandon Jones gushes about Clayton Echard instead of a Valentine’s Day post

The Bachelorette’s Brandon posted a sweet tribute to Clayton and several other Bachelorette boys on Valentine’s Day after the two reunited over the weekend.

Both Clayton and Brandon took to Instagram to mark the end of their weekend together. However, while Clayton kept up a teasing tone, Brandon wrote a heartfelt message to his friend.

“Side note: Clayton thanks for being my boii and ride or die. You always have my back and I always got yours. Much love your way you big ol’ teddy bear,” Brandon ended his post.

The Bachelorette alum posted a series of photos and videos of his first time in Arizona, which included several snaps of him and Clayton posing side-by-side.

“You took me to the brink of death, but at least I now know the full capability of my body and mind [laughing emoji,]:” Clayton commented back. “Love you, bro!”

Clayton is currently keeping quiet about if he found love on his season of The Bachelor, but has been open about his friendship with Brandon since the two forged a bond on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Clayton Echard and Brandon Jones reunited with Mollique Johnson and Blake Horstmann for a wild weekend out

The two reunited this weekend in Arizona with Mollique Johnson, Blake Horstmann, and more on a night out.

Clayton kept up the theme of outing their wild weekend with his post captioned, “It may look like I’m holding up the #1 sign, but really I’m pointing at the guy who’s responsible for keeping my BAC in the danger zone all weekend. Definitely a weekend for the books!”

The claim appeared to hold up as Clayton posted a ‘very inebriated’ pizza review over the weekend to the delight of his fans.

Brandon has been a staunch supporter of Clayton throughout his controversial season of The Bachelor, streaming himself tuning in each week and even revealing his favorite contestant out of the house.

Tune in tonight to see if this week’s episode aligns with the Valentine’s Day spirit and Brandon Jones’s heartfelt message toward The Bachelor.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.