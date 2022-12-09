Brandon Jones and Serene Russell stun in red formal wear at the First Noelle Ball

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell take the red carpet of the First Noelle Ball together. Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise couple Brandon Jones and Serene Russell have just taken red to another level.

Although this year’s BIP may have been quite a rollercoaster ride for many of the couples, Brandon and Serene had the only relationship that stayed strong the whole way through.

After an emotional engagement during the season finale, the two have already moved in together and are now able to share their sweet moments on social media for fans to see.

Most recently, the two attended Stephen Lovegrove’s First Noelle Ball, where they undoubtedly took center stage on the red carpet.

Brandon looked suave in a classic black tux, which he contrasted with a white button-up underneath. Of course, he added in a bright red bow tie and pocket square to perfectly match his Belle of the Ball.

On his arm, Serene was stunning in a red dress that featured a glittery, corset-like top and wrap-around tulle at the bottom. She completed her look with a gold handbag and accompanying strappy gold heels.

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell stun in matching red carpet looks

Brandon shared a glamour shot of the two smiling at the camera while posing on the red carpet.

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

While Brandon and Serene may have stolen the show, the event was also attended by many other familiar faces from the Bachelor franchise.

Bachelor Nation attends the 2022 First Noelle Ball

It was surely a night of festivities, and some former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants were not going to miss the chance to dress up and have a little fun.

Along with “Brandene,” Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 favorites Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb also attended the Ball.

And, in what may be the most shocking couple to still be together from the BIP Season 8 cast, Kira Mengistu and Romeo Alexander also made their red-carpet appearance together.

Other familiar faces included fan-favorite Rodney Matthews, former The Bachelorette winner Nayte Olukoya, The Bachelor Season 26 contestant Susie Evans, and former Bachelorette Katie Thurston.

Katie memorably attended last year’s First Noelle Ball, where she and John Hersey made their first red-carpet appearance. However, the two have since broken up, which means this year’s event looked a bit different for the former lead.

Despite her split, it seems as if she, as well as the other members of Bachelor Nation in attendance, had a fun time at the Ball to kick off the holiday season.

Serene Russell promotes Kitsch products for stocking stuffers

As the holidays are nearing, Serene took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a discount with followers for Kitsch products.

Kitsch provides “effortless” hair and beauty products that are made as “sustainably as possible.”

The former contestant told her fans that a Kitsch satin pillowcase would make for the perfect holiday stocking stuffer. She explained how the satin material has helped improved the quality of her skin and even prevented her hair from breaking off.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

“It’s just, like, a nice little beauty secret,” she said about the product.

Serene provided her followers with a link that allows them to have 25% off all Kitsch products for the month of December.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.