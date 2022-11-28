Brandon Jones and Serene Russell share their new Christmas traditions as a couple

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell share their new holiday traditions. Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

It seems as if the holiday season will be a bit brighter for Bachelor in Paradise couple Brandon Jones and Serene Russell this year.

Although it wasn’t exactly surprising to see the lovebirds get engaged during the Season 8 finale, it seems as if the two are excited to be able to publicly share their love now that the season has ended.

BIP viewers saw Brandon and Serene create new memories and traditions on the Paradise beach, and it seems as if they are continuing to do so as they merge their lives together in the “real world.”

Shortly after last week’s BIP finale, the two even shared that they had already gotten their own place together in San Diego.

The couple spent Thanksgiving at Serene’s family home in Oklahoma City this past week, and they have taken to Instagram to share some of their new holiday traditions as an engaged couple.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Starting with — of course — finding the right Christmas tree.

Serene Russell and Brandon Jones share their new holiday traditions

Serene took to Instagram with a carousel of photos to show off her family’s Christmas traditions with Brandon by her side.

The first snap showed the Paradise beauty posing at the All Pine Christmas Tree Farm in Oklahoma City, seemingly picking out a tree for her family’s home.

Serene also shared photos of her and Brandon smiling in front of a festive garland and “Merry Christmas” sign, Brandon and Serene’s brother posing in argyle sweaters, and her sharing a bowl of ramen with family members.

“Christmas traditions,” she wrote.

Serene also shared a family group shot of everyone at the tree farm, as well as a photo of her and Brandon together at the Chickasha Festival of Light.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

While these may be the start of Brandon and Serene’s holiday traditions with her family in Oklahoma, it can be assumed that the two will surely have more ahead once they head back to San Diego.

Brandon and Serene dish on wedding plans after Bachelor in Paradise finale

After an emotional proposal during this past BIP season finale, host Jesse Palmer asked Brandon and Serene if they wanted to get married on the spot.

However, the two revealed on the reunion that they declined the offer after realizing it was far too important to have both of their families present for the ceremony.

As for upcoming wedding plans? The couple has revealed that they have started planning and are hoping to set a date in 2024.

In terms of filming the wedding for ABC, they also said they would be open to the idea and see it as a fun opportunity.

However, it seems as if they’re focusing on the holidays first.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.