Brandon Jones and Serene Russell enjoy ‘family vacation’ with Bachelor Nation stars

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell reunited with their BIP Season 8 costar Rodney Mathews and several more familiar faces from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

The group enjoyed a “family vacation” to celebrate The Bachelorette Season 18 star Daniel Tully’s birthday.

Brandon, Serene, Daniel, and Rodney were joined by Will Urena, Leroy Arthur, and Michelle Young’s final rose winner and ex-fiance Nayte Olukoya.

Brandon shared several photos from their time together with his 280k Instagram followers.

After a dramatic season of Bachelor in Paradise, Brandon and Serene continue to warm fans’ hearts with their relationship as they’re still going strong.

Serene and Brandon also recently answered fans’ questions about their relationship, including whether they had their first fight.

Serene Russell and Brandon Jones party with Bachelor Nation stars

Brandon Jones took to Instagram to share his post dedicated to the fun times spent with Serene and his Bachelor Nation besties.

In the opening group photo, Serene was the only Bachelor Nation lady among the many men from The Bachelorette Season 18 as she posed beside Brandon.

Rodney, Daniel, Leroy, Will, and Nayte could be seen in the pic, with Nayte throwing up his signature peace sign.

The second slide showed a fun video of birthday boy Daniel being greeted by his excited friends and Bachelor Nation stars as he enters the party.

The third slide featured a cute shot of Brandon wrapping his arms around fiancee Serene as they snapped a smiling mirror selfie. Rodney danced and smiled in the fourth slide, and Serene smiled with food and gleefully went down a slide in the following shares.

Brandon captioned the post, “Family vacation #happybirthdaydaniel.”

Bachelor Nation stars reacted to the post, including Rodney, Will, and Brandon, and Serene’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 costar Romeo Alexander.

Serene Russell and Brandon Jones answer fans’ questions

Serene recently took to Instagram and invited fans to catch up with her and ask questions.

Naturally, many of the questions were about her and Brandon’s relationship after becoming the fan-favorite couple of Bachelor in Paradise.

A follower wanted to know how often the two see each other, and Serene answered, “Everyday,” which makes sense considering that she and Brandon moved in together after getting engaged.

They also confirmed they live in San Diego as Serene shared a sweet photo of her and Brandon smiling at the beach with a gorgeous sunset behind them.

The couple was also asked if they had their “first argument/disagreement yet?”

Brandon and Serene were never shown arguing or having many conflicts while on Bachelor in Paradise, but they admitted they have fought since being in the real world.

Brandon teased that one of the things they fight about is how Serene still has stock photos in their picture frames.

The pair didn’t seem concerned about their fights, though, as they expressed fighting “like every normal couple.”

Fights and all, Brandon and Serene remain one of The Bachelor franchise’s favorite couples.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.