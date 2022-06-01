Brandon Gibbs gets haircut from Julia Trubkina, asks 90 Day Fiance fans to ‘rate how she did’

Brandon Gibbs asked 90 Day Fiance fans how Julia Trubkina did with his latest haircut. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Brandon Gibbs set fans up to vote on how his wife Julia Trubkina did with his latest haircut.

He reminded 90 Day viewers that Julia had no professional hair cutting experience.

A while back, Brandon shared a haircut that Julia gave him that he appeared to find not so good. The uneven cut had some obvious problems that Brandon jokingly covered up by wearing a hat and making a joke about Gino Palazzolo.

This time, Julia may not have done such a bad job and Brandon presented his before and after look for 90 Day fans to be the judge.

90 Day Fiance fans first met Brandon and Julia on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance and watched them continue their journey on Season 6 of Happily Ever After?. Since then, they have appeared on 90 Day Diaries, Pillow Talk, and Julia was featured on 90 Day Bares All.

Brandon Gibbs debuted his new haircut by Julia Trubkina and asked 90 Day Fiance fans to rate it

Brandon made a short video on Instagram where he started out sitting on a couch where his hair looked unkempt and fluffy.

From the couch, Brandon put his hand in front of the camera, and then the scene cut to Brandon standing on a patio debuting his changed hair.

The sound effects in the second part of the video sounded like an audience cheering and applauding.

Brandon turned slightly to each side but did not present the back of his head to 90 Day followers.

In the caption, Brandon prompted fans by saying, “Julia has never cut hair professionally or had any training so I figured it was a good idea to let her cut mine. Rate how she did! 1-10.”

90 Day Fiance fans gave their opinions on Julia Trubkina’s haircut on Brandon Gibbs

90 Day fans hopped into the comments to give the rating Brandon asked for on his haircut from Julia.

In general, the haircut got shining reviews.

One person said, “She did a real good job for having no experience. I love it.”

Another wrote, “She did good. She could get her barber license and cut hair!”

Someone else commented, “10 with the front. Let’s see the back. that’s where things get tricky.”

There was another person who rated, “8 for being the first time go Julia!!!”

Yet another fan remarked, “Wow not bad at all!! Good job Julia! You are brave Brandon! (Laughing/crying emoji).”

