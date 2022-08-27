Brandi Glanville shows off mile-long legs in short red shorts

Brandi is a lady in red. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville shows off her mile-long legs in short red shorts as she celebrated one of her accomplishments.

This week Brandi had the release party for her new song Life of a Housewife, and she brought her fashion A-game to the event in her honor.

Last night at Kings of Hustler in Las Vegas, Brandi went all out to celebrate her new music.

Brandi was all smiles as she walked the red carpet for a night dedicated to her, which some RHOBH fans know is right up her alley.

The former reality TV star opted for a pair of short red shorts that showed she has legs for days, which she also accented with red strappy heels. A sheer red three-quarter sleeve shirt was paired with the cute shorts.

Her look was completed with her long blonde locks down, glossy lips, black nails, and what looks like a small handbag.

There’s no question Brandi’s look was fabulous, giving off the star-of-the-hour vibes for sure.

Brandi at her song release party. Pic credit: JAYO/BACKGRID

Brandi Glanville releases new song Life of a Housewife

In July, just a couple of weeks after Brandi’s stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 premiered, she dropped a new single.

The song was Brandi’s version of spilling the tea on the Real Housewives franchise. One part of the song has Brandi declaring, “F**k them other Housewives/Better watch their backs because I’m spitting out the motherf**king facts.”

Brandi made specific disses, too, including one about her former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards singing, “Not stealing cars but stealing houses.”

Other nods include Teresa Giudice‘s infamous table flip on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of New York alum Luann de Lesseps’ arrest.

There’s not a lot of positivity in the song, other than Andy Cohen, whom Brandi credits with deciding who’s on each Real Housewives spin-off, but some of the cast members definitely think they run things.

Is Brandi Glanville planning an RHOBH return?

After her stint on RHUGT Ex-Wives club, there was some speculation Brandi may be trying to get her diamond back on RHOBH.

The last time Brandi was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was in Season 10 as a guest. Brandi brought the drama by claiming she had an affair with Denise Richards, which was a focus of the season.

Despite being on the RHUGT, Brandi has no desire to return to her former reality television roots. She revealed that RHOBH is a different show than before, and she’s no longer a good fit.

Brandi Glanville keeps pretty busy these days with her podcast, releasing music, and working to bring a reality TV dating show featuring her to television.

To listen to Life of a Housewife in full click here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Real Housewives Ultimate girls Trip is streaming on Peacock.