Brandi Glanville not done spilling Denise Richards’ secrets yet, promises RHOBH fans more proof of affair

Brandi Glanville decided to spill the beans on her supposed affair with Denise Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Brandi felt that Denise was holding the supposed affair over her head and making her seem like a liar.

And Brandi also accused Denise of making her out to be a cheater, because she had an understanding that Denise and Aaron had an open marriage, and yet, she couldn’t talk about them supposedly hooking up.

On last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi decided to share text messages from Denise that she felt proved that she was speaking the truth.

Fans weren’t convinced and they let her know on social media. And now, Brandi is revealing that she has more to share and that more will come out.

Brandi Glanville claims she has more evidence about the affair

Brandi claims that she has many more text messages than the ones shown on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and that the truth will come out.

On the show, Brandi claims that Denise invited her to stay in her room at a getaway in Northern California. Brandi invited Denise to be on her podcast but had to travel up north to interview her.

The text messages from the show revealed this exchange.

“Patrick Muldoon is staying in the main hotel there is a room right next to him if you want your own Or I’m in a cottage and you’re welcome to stay with me to save $,” Richards allegedly texted to Glanville as shown on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Glanville replied, “I can sleep on your couch if that’s cool with you? My producer is paying my flight and rental car. We will have fun. Excited! Heading to my therapist I will let you know when everything is booked.”

“Ok sounds good I’ll have them bring a bed in it’s a big room,” Denise replied, according to the text messages shown on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Now, Brandi is going on social media to share that she has lots more to reveal.

It was last week that we reported that fans didn’t believe that the text messages between Brandi and Denise proved anything.

Brandi has said repeatedly that she doesn’t like to be called a liar and that she will prove that she’s speaking the truth.

On Twitter, she added that she had over two years of text messages and that people just needed to be patient before seeing the rest.

She also added about an hour later that she was not a producer on the show and that she’s not in charge of what they do show on the air. However, she did add that she knows that more text messages will be revealed over time.

As of today, no additional texts have been revealed.

Brandi Glanville wants to prove she’s not a liar

Fans have questioned what Brandi’s motivation is behind leaking these private messages with Denise. She claims she doesn’t want to be labeled a liar for lying about the affair.

She’s also been very vocal about not wanting to be labeled a cheater. On last week’s episode, she confirmed that she had the understanding that Denise’s husband Aaron would be okay with them hooking up because she was sleeping with another woman.

She also doesn’t want the cheater label, as her ex-husband cheated on her and it was heartbreaking.

Denise has denied that they have an open marriage.

Some fans believe that it is time for Brandi to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She recently hinted that she could be returning for the next season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.