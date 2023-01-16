Brandi Glanville gets dragged after taking aim at Alex McCord ahead of RHUGT Season 4

Brandi is once again under fire for her recent comments. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Brandi Glanville is being dragged after taking aim at Alex McCord ahead of them filming Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4.

Last week the cast for Season 4 of RHUGT was released, revealing it would be another Ex-Wives Club featuring former stars of the hit franchise, just like in Season 2 of the Real Housewives spin-off.

Along with Brandi, Vicki Gunvalson, Phaedra Parks, and Eva Marcille are back for another round of the Ex-Wives Club.

They will be joined by The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi, Camille Grammer Meyer from RHOBH, The Real Housewives of New York alum Alex McCord and Caroline Manzo from RHONJ.

Alex, who hasn’t been part of the Real Housewives franchise for over a decade when she last appeared on RHONY, took to Instagram to seek advice from her followers on her new cast members. She kicked off her advice search by asking about Brandi simply because Alex was going alphabetically in her quest.

The IG post got Brandi’s attention, and Alex’s message did not go over well with the RHOBH alum.

“This b***h ever heard of you tube????? I hope this post got her a few new followers,” Brandi tweeted with a picture of Alex’s Instagram post and message.

This bitch ever heard of you tube????? I hope this post got her a few new followers pic.twitter.com/dMrgsfdQWI — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 16, 2023

Brandi Glanville under fire after her response to Alex McCord’s social media post

Twitter was buzzing in response to Brandi going after Alex when the latter was just looking for some insight and didn’t throw any shade at all.

One user called Brandi “exhausting,” while another told Brandi to “calm down.” There was a Twitter user who told the Unfiltered podcast host, “Don’t b rude !!!!!!!! Unprovoked nastiness is never needed,” and a different user reminded Twitter that Brandi “always goes low.”

Another Twitter user asked Brandi to be nice; after all, she doesn’t even know Alex yet.

Can you be nice plz u havnt even met her and ur starting pic.twitter.com/YZlznp7IDd — Eilegend (@lipsarinna) January 16, 2023

Others called out Brandi’s behavior, with one declaring it must be a “wine night” as a different one made it clear this kind of nastiness is why the user doesn’t want Brandi back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Many Twitter users were standing up for Alex, too, including one who referenced Brandi as “unemployed” and acknowledged that Alex has a Ph.D.

you’re unemployed and alex has a PHD and lives in australia pic.twitter.com/BGDuk6gQCx — It’s Larsa! (@FlXITJESUS) January 16, 2023

Brandi was certainly dragged on social media, including several Twitter users standing up for Alex, pointing out all her accomplishments.

When will RHUGT Season 4 premiere?

Real Housewives fans will be waiting quite a while for Season 4 of RHUGT as filming has yet to begin. The women will be headed to Marrakech, Morocco, to film soon. That means the show likely won’t premiere until later this year or possibly early next year.

In the meantime, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 still hasn’t hit Peacock airwaves. The season was filmed in Thailand last summer, but a premiere date has not been revealed. Hopefully, that will change soon.

What do you think of Brandi’s response to Alex?

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.