“I took a Xanax earlier because of what’s going on in this world. I didn’t see the post on my IG about @erikajayne until this eve & I deleted it the second I saw it,” Glanville wrote on Twitter.
She also noted that she isn’t always in control of her social media.
She adds, “As I’ve said in the past o lease my social media out. I in no way would’ve been that insensitive.”
However, many fans have written in the replies that they don’t buy her excuse.
Some claim that she needs to take responsibility for who she leases out her account to while others claim it’s something that she would say anyway.
What Brandi posted about Erika’s divorce
Brandi made an insensitive post about Erika’s divorce on Instagram.
She posted a picture of Erika with her arm placed on Tom’s shoulder as they stand against a white backdrop.
The caption reads, “#RHOBH #BreakingNews Erika & Tom DIVORCING #LinkInBio,” along with a broken heart emoji.
The Blast has obtained a screenshot of the post that Brandi has since deleted.
Erika Jayne’s divorce
Erika filed for divorce from Tom on Tuesday. The pair had been married for 21 years and have no children together.
“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” said the RHOBH star in a statement obtained by E! News. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”
“It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved,” she continued, adding, “I request others give us that privacy as well.”
The couple has no prenuptial agreement. Erika has stated in the past that due to Tom’s skills as a lawyer, he would be able to work around any prenup
Tom owns a successful law practice called Girardi & Keese Lawyers. However, he has recently been sued on two different accounts for fraud.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.
