Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville deletes her clickbait story about Erika Jayne’s divorce from Tom Girardi after receiving an immense of amount of backlash from fans.

She explained to fans that she hadn’t realized the post was on her social media and immediately deleted it when she noticed it.

“I took a Xanax earlier because of what’s going on in this world. I didn’t see the post on my IG about @erikajayne until this eve & I deleted it the second I saw it,” Glanville wrote on Twitter.

She also noted that she isn’t always in control of her social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She adds, “As I’ve said in the past o lease my social media out. I in no way would’ve been that insensitive.”

However, many fans have written in the replies that they don’t buy her excuse.

Some claim that she needs to take responsibility for who she leases out her account to while others claim it’s something that she would say anyway.

What Brandi posted about Erika’s divorce

Brandi made an insensitive post about Erika’s divorce on Instagram.

Read More RHOBH Reunion: Erika Jayne takes aim at Denise Richards for singling her out

She posted a picture of Erika with her arm placed on Tom’s shoulder as they stand against a white backdrop.

The caption reads, “#RHOBH #BreakingNews Erika & Tom DIVORCING #LinkInBio,” along with a broken heart emoji.

The Blast has obtained a screenshot of the post that Brandi has since deleted.

Erika Jayne’s divorce

Erika filed for divorce from Tom on Tuesday. The pair had been married for 21 years and have no children together.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” said the RHOBH star in a statement obtained by E! News. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

“It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved,” she continued, adding, “I request others give us that privacy as well.”

The couple has no prenuptial agreement. Erika has stated in the past that due to Tom’s skills as a lawyer, he would be able to work around any prenup

Tom owns a successful law practice called Girardi & Keese Lawyers. However, he has recently been sued on two different accounts for fraud.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.