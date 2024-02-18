Brandan DeNuccio slams skeptics amid Mary’s cancer diagnosis as she undergoes surgery: ‘Don’t spread fake news!’

Brandan DeNuccio is firing back at critics who claim he’s lying about his wife, Mary DeNuccio’s cancer diagnosis.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Brandan announced that Mary was diagnosed with colon cancer and will need to have surgery.

Since Mary claims she’s the only one in the family currently working, she and Brandan are asking for financial donations to cover her surgery bills.

Apparently, many of Mary and Brandan’s critics are skeptical about her cancer diagnosis and think the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple is trying to dupe people into giving them money.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Valentine’s Day, Mary and Brandan enjoyed dinner together, which led naysayers to doubt that Mary is battling cancer.

“I want to see the pathology report. Doubtful she has colon cancer,” wrote one such skeptic in the comments of Brandan’s post.

90 Day Fiance viewers express suspicion about Mary DeNuccio's cancer diagnosis

Others commented that people are falling for Brandan and Mary’s “lies,” insinuating that they made up the cancer diagnosis to scam people into donating money to them.

Amid all of the chatter online, Brandan fired back, calling out the cynics who he says are spreading “fake news.”

Brandan wrote in his Instagram Stories that his wife has been dealing with abdominal pain, vomiting, and fevers but that it’s not noticeable because she’s been making an effort to push through and put on a happy face.

Brandan added that Mary refused to visit the doctor for checkups because she was “so scared to know what’s going on with her stomach/health.”

“So to those people who bash us just continue being like that and God will handle you,” Brandan wrote in a message aimed at the haters. “Godbless.”

In another Instagram Story slide, Brandan shared footage as Mary seemingly prepared to undergo surgery.

Brandan wrote in the caption that Mary is “scared for another surgery but still putting [a] smile on her face.”

Brandan panned the camera to Mary, who sat on a hospital gurney, and noted that she’s “already admitted” to the hospital.

“As you can see she lost her weight,” Brandan added. “But she’s strong. Her smile makes me not worry too much with her surgery.”

Mary’s GoGetFunding page, HELP MARY FINANCIALLY FOR HER COLON CANCER, has currently raised $1,041 thanks to donations from 50 supporters on the site.

As Mary wrote on the page, “I don’t have financial support im the only one working in the family and supporting my family.”

“I hope you will help me any amount will help me a lot. Please don’t judge me I don’t want to die. I want to spend my whole life with my daughter.”

