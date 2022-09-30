Braless Kim Kardashian shows off slimmer figure in sheer dress

Kim Kardashian stuns in sheer Dolce & Gabbana. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Superstar Kim Kardashian has spent the past week in Milan, Italy, working on a special project with designers Dolce & Gabbana.

This means she has been surprising her 300 million Instagram followers with her travel fun, and she has also been sporting beautiful D&G looks.

Kim was seen out yesterday with her 9-year-old daughter, North West, leaving her hotel in Milan and arriving at the D&G headquarters.

Kim stunned the crowd in a black form-fitting satin minidress, showing off the curves she is so well known for. The black number hugged her amazing physique in all of the right spots.

The dress featured sexy black sheer long sleeves and also black sheer spanning down her chest and also forming a mock neck. The dress also featured full hosiery of the same material and she finished the look off with sheer heels.

Kim’s hair was parted down the middle in a messy updo, with pieces framing her face, and was a platinum blonde color. In a fun moment, her little bestie, North, was also sporting Dolce & Gabbana.

Kim Kardashian is working on a collection called Ciao, Kim

Kim is in Milan not just for pleasure, but she is working on her own collection with friends and world-famous designers, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

According to a recent Instagram post, Kim says her collection is “a curated selection of looks from the D & G archives.” The compilation features looks that are straight from the ’90s and the 2000s, and Kim said this era is one that is special to her because is helps women exude confidence and glamour.

Kim also revealed of the looks, “We went through every single look from 1987 onwards, literally books & books & I selected my personal favorites that I felt were the most iconic.” The collection will be released in Spring/Summer 2023.

Kim’s jaw-dropping figure has gotten even better with a plant-based diet

Kim has been open about her struggles with psoriasis since her first flare-up at age 25. She revealed that adopting a plant-based diet has not only helped her psoriasis, but helps her stay more mindful of the food she puts into her body.

She also said her new diet helps with her mood, stress, and energy levels. Kim’s favorite meal is plant-based tacos that she eats at least once a week. She did admit to having a few cheat days where she loves to eat pizza or doughnuts.

The Skims creator knows her body is her money maker, so keeping her diet healthy is a priority for the busy mom of four.

