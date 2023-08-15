Boss Moves Season 2: Rasheeda Frost is back and business is booming

Rasheeda Frost is back for another season of Boss Moves on Philo, and based on this sneak peek, it will be a really fun Season 2.

Some know her from her hip hop days, when Rasheeda was popping My Bubble Gum.

Most of us know her from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where we’ve seen her go through some serious ups and downs.

But Boss Moves is different, it gives us a much closer look at what makes Rasheeda tick.

With more time focused on Rasheeda, her family, and her businesses, we get an inside look at how she keeps her empire running.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And indeed, it is quite the empire as she has her hand in fashion, food, real estate, and television production.

Rasheeda is a very busy and successful woman, an inspiration to others, and a lot of fun to watch.

Rasheeda teases special guests on Season 2 of Boss Moves

In the sneak peek shared ahead of Boss Moves Season 2, Rasheeda shared a few of the guests we’ll be seeing on her show, and they are all people you will recognize.

First, she sits down with Nelly and immediately spills the tea on his current relationship status. As speculation grows about Nelly and Ashanti’s rekindled romance, Rasheeda came right out on her show without warning, asking, “So you and Ashanti are back together?”

Nelly was a bit surprised, calling Rasheeda out for “no warm-up.” We can’t wait to hear what he tells her about Ashanti and their romance rumors.

She also sat down with former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, spoke to Jermaine Dupri about what motivates him to succeed, and even told Mona Scott Young that she intimidates people.

Check out the clip below and get ready to tune in.

How to watch Rasheeda Frost on Season 2 of Boss Moves

Boss Moves is a Philo-exclusive reality series, meaning you can only watch it on the Philo app.

You can subscribe to Philo for just $25 a month and have access to Boss Moves as well as 70 channels of programming.

Those who haven’t tried Philo can do that for free for one week, giving you plenty of time to check out Rasheeda’s show and get hooked. And you can also watch Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta there to get another dose of Rasheeda Frost.

The Season 2 premiere of Boss Moves is available now to stream.

New episodes of Boss Moves are available every Tuesday on Philo.